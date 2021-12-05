As the sound of “Run Rudolph Run” played Saturday morning, a man in a red jacket and a woman in a green sweater stepped onto Tenth Street and started dancing.
The crowd, gathered along the street for A Merry Millwork Market, paused to watch as one by one, people slipped out of the audience and joined the line dance.
The dance, organized by Adam’s Dance Connection, was one of several festive interludes during the annual holiday market in the Millwork District. The two-day market, organized by Mary Gronen and the Millwork Night Market, began Friday night.
It featured about 30 vendors selling Christmas gifts and food, as well as a tree lighting and visit from Santa on Friday night. On Saturday, the market continued with carriage rides, the dance performance, magic tricks and music.
Layla and CeCe Schmeichel, ages 12 and 8, joined the flash mob with parents Charlie Schmeichel and Erica Haugen.
“We said, ‘Sure, why not?’” Charlie Schmeichel said. “Let’s have some fun doing that.”
Everyone in the family was wearing festive attire, from Christmas sweaters and Santa hats to the Christmas tree atop Layla’s head — the distinctive hat was shiny and green.
It was day two of A Merry Millwork Market for the family, which had come Friday evening as well.
“We love the market,” Schmeichel said. “There’s a great atmosphere, a lot of wonderful tents and a lot of neat things.”
Layla had her eye on a pair of earrings one of the vendors was selling, but said that riding in the horse-drawn carriage might have been one of the best parts of the market.
Gronen helped launch the event.
“Our family, my husband John and my family, always go into Chicago the weekend before Christmas and part of that tradition was that we’d always visit the Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza,” Gronen said. “It’s so festive. It’s a wonderful atmosphere ... I always thought this would be really fun to do something like this in Dubuque.”
The Gronens worked with the Millwork Night Market to get the holiday market started in Dubuque. Over the past five years, the event has grown, expanding from the courtyard and into the street.
“This is the most vendors we’ve ever had,” organizer Danielle Stowell, of the Millwork Night Market, said.
The event raises funds for the Millwork Collective, a group of nonprofits located in the lower level of the Schmid Innovation Center.
“Last year, we donated over $7,000,” Stowell said. “If we could beat that this year, I would love that.”
One of the nonprofits in the collective is Compass to Care. Founder Michelle Ernsdorff-May and her family attended both days of the market.
On Saturday, they hopped on a carriage ride.
“It’s been wonderful,” Ernsdorff-May said. “Last night was filled with people and it was a huge hit. The vendors have really unique gifts for the holidays. It’s a great way to start the holiday season.”