Standing on a vast, brown swath of dirt off of Seippel Road in Dubuque on Wednesday, Gronen Chief Operating Officer Shawn Hilborn encouraged others to survey the land that one day will be home to a 250,000-square-foot warehouse.
“Pretty much as far as you can see is going to be building,” he said to a crowd of about 30 people.
Hilborn kicked off the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of the $24.5 million project by Seippel Warehouse LLC — an entity made up of Gronen and other local companies — to construct a warehouse that eventually will be leased to Simmons Pet Food.
Recommended for you
The project marks another major local expansion by Simmons. The pet food manufacturer started production in Dubuque in summer 2021 in a 275,000-square-foot manufacturing facility originally built by Flexsteel Industries and introduced a second pet food line the following summer.
Once the warehouse is completed at the end of the year, Simmons intends to add 10 new jobs to staff the facility.
Speaking on behalf of the company Wednesday, Brian Burke, vice president of further processing for Simmons, said the construction of the new warehouse in Dubuque is part of a $500 million expansion plan across the company.
“We’re excited to be here every day,” Burke said. “I mean, what an exciting day for us.”
The warehouse project first was announced in February when Dubuque city staff presented a proposed development agreement with Seippel Warehouse LLC for the warehouse’s construction.
Initial plans called for the construction of a 190,000-square-foot building for $22.5 million. In April, the planned size of the structure was expanded to 250,000 square feet and the overall project cost increased by $2 million.
As part of the development agreement approved by Dubuque City Council members, Seippel Warehouse LLC purchased 15.5 acres from the city for about $1.5 million for the warehouse, with about $744,500 reimbursed back to Seippel Warehouse through an acquisition grant provided by the city.
The development agreement also provides Seippel Warehouse with about 10 years of tax-increment-financing rebates for project, which initially was estimated at $4.3 million.
Speaking during the groundbreaking, Dubuque City Council Member Susan Farber said the project marks a positive step for the area’s economic development.
“This is really an example of our economic growth in our industrial complexes and a great example of public-private partnerships,” she said. “It’s really just kind of fun to see the progress and just the initial steps of this process.”
The development agreement requires Simmons to create the equivalent of 10 full-time jobs by Dec. 1, 2024, on top of the equivalent of 271 such jobs the company agreed to create in a development agreement with the city approved in 2020.
If the required number of jobs are not added, Seippel Warehouse will be required to pay back a prorated amount of the acquisition grant.
Gronen Real Estate Development Director Nancy Kann said the project only became a reality thanks to the collaboration and teamwork among Simmons, Seippel Warehouse and the City of Dubuque.
“A real estate development process cannot be done in a silo,” she said. “The process involves months and months of coordination and communication.”
Hilborn thanked officials with Simmons Pet Food for their continued investment in the community.
“I can tell you that Simmons has worked tirelessly alongside our team to make this project happen in Dubuque,” he said. “There were some easier options they could have taken, but Simmons persisted and made sure that this project happened.”