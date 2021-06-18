EPWORTH, Iowa — Fundraising efforts for a splash pad in Epworth are underway.
Mayor Sandy Gassman said the city is pursuing grant opportunities for the project, but community support also will be needed. The splash pad would be located in Tower Park with the hope of opening it for use for the summer of 2022.
“I just think it’s something that our community needs, especially on hot days,” Gassman said. “It gives kids an opportunity to cool down. It’s something that the whole town can use.”
City Clerk Janet Berger said City Council members ultimately will decide when to solicit bids for the project, but she felt that likely would occur by the fall.
“In this climate now, prices are fluctuating, so it’s hard to decide when to go ahead,” Berger said.
The total project is expected to cost $380,000, with the hope that $130,000 will come from donations and grants. The rest of the cost will be covered by already-collected local option sales tax.
Commercial Recreation Specialists, of Verona, Wis., helped put together a rendering and cost projection for the project, Berger said. The company also will help with bids and the installation of the splash pad.
Meetings about the possibility of a Tower Park splash pad began in July, Berger said. After the rendering was put together, it went out to local day care providers for feedback.
“I think the thought process was they had possibly been to some splash pads in the area and seen what types of features the different age groups would like,” she said.
The prospective splash pad would be 4,300 square feet and designed with water play elements good for toddlers, families and teenagers, Berger said, adding that everyone has liked the original design.
Gassman added that community members have continued to voice support for the project since its inception.
The city issued an online recreational goals survey to gauge what projects the city residents were interested in. Gassman said a lot of comments on the survey expressed support for the splash pad, even though the survey was issued after officials already decided to go ahead with the project.
In the survey results, released at the beginning of June, community members indicated that restrooms at East Park were the next top priority to see in Epworth.
“We’re looking at that very seriously,” Gassman said. “The community input is very important to us, and we’re trying to move forward on that, too.”