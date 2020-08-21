Police said a man faces charges following a road-rage incident in Dubuque.
David R. Schetgen, 56, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Admiral Sheehy Drive on a warrant charging first-degree burglary and false reports to law enforcement.
Court documents state that Schetgen was involved in a road-rage incident at about 3 p.m. Aug. 11 on the off-ramp to Kerper Boulevard from U.S. 61/151.
Traffic camera footage shows Schetgen’s vehicle following a northbound vehicle driven by Antonio Moreno-Sayago, 24, of Hazel Green, Wis., when both take the ramp and stop at the red light at the intersection with Kerper.
The documents state that the footage shows Schetgen exiting his vehicle and approaching Moreno-Sayago, who is inside his vehicle.
Shetgen opens the driver’s side door, grabs Moreno-Sayago and punches him in the face. Moreno-Sayago exits his vehicle and tries to speak with Schetgen, who again punches him in the face.