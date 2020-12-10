Building permits issued in Dubuque County in November with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
Derby Grange LLC, 4451 Sickle Lane, $380,000.
Chad Ellis Construction, Inc., 4459 Sickle Lane, $375,000.
Public works and utilities buildings
City of Dubuque, 10965 Aviation Drive, $1,492,160. Construct a new electrical vault building for Dubuque Regional Airport.
Additions, alterations and conversions — residential
Adam Bishop, 1765 Washington St., $50,000. Interior renovation of two-story townhouse.
Ryan Barrett and Kimberly V. Pingeal, 333 Villa St., $160,000. Construct a new 22’ x 23’ addition, interior remodel of kitchen and three bathrooms, replace seven windows.
Additions, alterations and conversions — nonresidential and non-housekeeping
210 Jones LLC, 210 Jones St., $180,000. Interior build out of apartment units, office space and common lobbies.
Hammer Law Building LLC, 590 Iowa St., $76,000. Replace EPDM roofing system.
PRKG 1542 LLC, 4390 Dodge St., $80,810. Remove and replace roof.
Plaza 20 Inc., 2600 Dodge St., $780,000. Renovation of front facade and roof repairs and interior renovations for Slumberland — Phase 2.
County of Dubuque, 720 Central Ave., $119,900. Interior remodel of former Assessors office for new courtroom.
County of Dubuque, 720 Central Ave., $286,000. Install a new elevator and mechanical room for Courthouse.
Warrior Enterprises, LLC, 3255 University Ave., $216,821. Remove and replace rubber roof.