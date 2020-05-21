DYERSVILLE, Iowa — One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck Monday on U.S. 20 in Dubuque County.
Steven M. Frommelt, 51, of Farley, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center, according to the county sheriff’s department.
The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. 20 east of Dyersville. A crash report states that Frommelt was westbound in the right lane when a vehicle driven by Brittany L. Demezier, 30, of Dyersville, passed him in the left lane. Demezier’s vehicle then clipped the front of Frommelt’s vehicle as she moved back into the slow lane, sending both cars into the ditch.
The report states that Demezier reported a possible injury but was not transported to receive medical attention. She was cited with improper lane usage.