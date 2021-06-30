DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — A Cuba City developer intends to construct a senior living community in the Village of Dickeyville.
Midwest Community Development officials hope to capitalize on the creation of a long-awaited industrial park on the south side of the village, which is expected to attract new workers in need of housing.
Project manager Jeremy Droeszler believes the planned 16-unit development, known as Loras Estates, will expand the local stock of single-family homes by offering existing residents a place to move.
“It frees up some of the older houses in town for a younger generation to come in,” he said.
Planning for the project began in the spring, after Dickeyville was awarded a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to construct an industrial park.
“That was Dickeyville lighting the spark,” said Droeszler, who is a partner at Midwest.
The company recently finalized the land sale with the village for the parcels where the development will be located on Dickeyville’s northwest side, 608 Pine St.
Midwest intends to construct at least eight one- or two-bedroom units and a common room, with potential for an additional eight-unit expansion. At full size, the building would span more than 21,000 square feet and come at an estimated project budget of $2.5 million.
Although the units are handicapped accessible, the development is designated as independent living for people 65 and older with no nurses on staff.
Rental prices are still being determined and will depend on final construction costs.
Although the cost of building materials increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company decided to take advantage of low interest rates, Droeszler said.
Midwest is offering to purchase prospective residents’ homes at fair market value in advance of their relocation. The company also can oversee their moves and disposal of unwanted possessions.
Midwest intends to break ground in August and open in the spring of 2022. The company is seeking tenants and awaits state approval for its building plans.
The project is the first major housing development Dickeyville has seen in several years, Village President Matt Gantenbein said.
The village has submitted plans for the new industrial park to the EDA for review. If approved, the village would begin to draft sales agreements with prospective companies that seek to locate there.