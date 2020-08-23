Just one day from the first day of a new school year, Dubuque County’s newest principals are waiting for their students to arrive.
Dubuque Community Schools will start off the 2020-2021 year on Monday, Aug. 24, with new principals at Lincoln and Sageville elementary schools. Elsewhere in Dubuque County, Seton Catholic School in Farley and Peosta — also starting school Monday — also has a new leader at the helm.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with Dubuque County’s newest principals about their backgrounds, strengths and visions for their schools.
Megan Elsinger
School: Lincoln Elementary School in Dubuque
Succeeding: Randy Farnum, who resigned at the end of last school year.
Background: Before coming to Lincoln, Elsinger was a school improvement facilitator at Keystone Area Education Agency. She also previously worked in the West Delaware County Community School District as a high school government teacher, at-risk facilitator and instructional coach.
Strengths as an administrator: Elsinger said her experiences with school plans and teacher professional learning will benefit her in her new job. While at Keystone AEA, Elsinger worked with Lincoln to develop its school plan.
“I am a new administrator to this building, but I have the background. I know most of the people here and know where they’ve been, so that gives us a clear path moving forward,” she said.
Vision for the school: Elsinger’s focuses include increasing teacher collaboration, meeting students’ social-emotional learning needs and working with community partners. She and her staff are working to implement co-teaching at Lincoln, in which Title I and classroom teachers partner to meet individual student needs.
Erik Johnson
School: Sageville Elementary School
Succeeding: Jean McDonald, who retired at the end of last school year.
Background: Before coming to Sageville, Johnson was an assistant principal at Strawberry Hill Elementary School in Anamosa, Iowa. He also has worked as a reading interventionist in Davenport, Iowa, and a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher in the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, area.
Strengths as an administrator: Johnson said he brings to his position a passion for working with students and providing students with social-emotional and behavioral learning opportunities. He also seeks to build learning communities that include everyone and put students first.
Vision for the school: Johnson said he wants to partner with families to make sure they are involved in students’ learning. He also believes that while learning should be rigorous and challenging, students should have fun at school.
“We can’t just be direct sit-and-get for an entire day,” Johnson said. “We need to provide opportunities for students to feel connected to adults and that they’re having fun and feel connected to their learning, that they really feel passionate about education, too.”
Eric Meyer
School: Seton Catholic School in Farley and Peosta.
Succeeding: Mary Smock, who accepted a position with the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
Background: Meyer comes to Seton from Dubuque Senior High School, where he taught math and computer science. He also previously worked in the Cuba City (Wis.) School District, teaching high school math and computer science.
Strengths as an administrator: Meyer said he is a strong believer that the best way to grow is to find challenges and overcome them or learn and grow in the process. He also has strong technology skills and counts his Catholic faith as a key part of his life.
Vision for the school: Meyer said he aims to establish a mentality in which students strive to expand their worlds beyond the things they know they can do. He also seeks to bring together the Seton community, even as students are spread out between two buildings.
“I think that the most important thing that we have is that Catholic faith to rally behind, that we know that that’s the most important thing that we have in common,” he said.