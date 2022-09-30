Northeast Iowa Community College President Herbert Riedel (right) speaks with Kelly Cooper (far left) and Dan White during a ribbon cutting ceremony of the newly renovated campus in Peosta, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The $19.1 million renovation of the campus began in 2020.
Northeast Iowa Community College President Herbert Riedel (center) and former college president Liang Chee Wee (third from right) speak with attendees during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated campus in Peosta, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
PEOSTA, Iowa — Afternoon sunlight streamed through the skylight of the newly renovated atrium at Northeast Iowa Community College’s Peosta campus on Thursday as officials unveiled the updated facilities to the public.
“Our goal was to create a sense of place,” said Marty Johnson, owner of Straka Johnson Architects, which served as the architect for the project. “We felt that, after 40 years at this location, this facility needed a renaissance.”
NICC officials and community representatives gathered for a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate the completion of the $19.1 million project, constructed in four phases beginning in 2020.
The first two phases included construction of a link between the main building and the industrial technologies building, new classrooms and office space, a new dining area and updates to classrooms. Phases three and four featured renovations to student services facilities, offices, the front entrance, parking lots and roadways and the campus conference center.
Rhonda Seibert, associate vice president for operations, said the project reorganized the campus’ main building so classrooms and offices are more centralized and the facility is easier to navigate.
“Before, it was like this building was built in cubes, and you just walked around like a mouse in a maze,” she said, describing dim hallways and a confusing layout.
She said the updated café and atrium in the center of the building serve as a gathering place for students and staff, and the link between the main and industrial technologies buildings has helped create a more unified campus. Classrooms also were right-sized after officials completed a capacity study and found that NICC’s average class size was 24 students or less, so space has been more effectively used by restructuring large halls that held 40 or more.
NICC President Herbert Riedel, who joined the college this summer, said the renovated campus is a valuable resource for students.
“I’m a very firm believer that the environment is really a big part of the educational experience,” he said.
Riedel’s predecessor, Liang Chee Wee, thanked taxpayers who approved a $39 million bond levy in 2018 to fund the project. He said he is confident the college will use the completed facilities to continue “lifting lives.”
“It’s good to celebrate this building … but it’s more than the building. It’s about the people we impact,” he said.
Jim McCann, of Dubuque, attended the event with his wife, Donna. He described the renovated campus as “gorgeous.”
“It seems so much larger than it was when we both went to school here a long time ago,” he said.
Donna said the couple had earned associate degrees in accounting at NICC. She praised the new facility’s bright, open design and the small work areas for students to study and collaborate.
