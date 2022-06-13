Wisconsin voters this fall will pick between a Platteville council member and a longtime incumbent to represent Grant County in the State Assembly.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Democratic challenger Lynne Parrott will appear unopposed on their parties’ ballots in the Aug. 9 primary before facing off in November. Candidates in the race recently were cemented after the June 1 filing deadline.
Tranel and Parrott seek to represent the state’s 49th District, which covers Grant County and parts of Lafayette and Richland counties.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with the candidates about their priorities if elected.
Travis Tranel
Tranel, 36, has held the District 49 seat since 2011 and seeks a seventh term in office. In addition to his time in the Legislature, he is also a dairy farmer, father and business owner from Cuba City.
“With a foot in both worlds, … I understand how the things we do in Madison affect the real people at home,” he said. “A lot of politicians don’t have that.”
He hopes this understanding and his legislative record will help garner voter support. Of his work in the Legislature, Tranel is most proud of helping the state go from being nearly $4 billion in debt when he began to now producing an annual surplus while also lowering taxes.
Tranel said that if reelected, he will prioritize managing the state in a “fiscally conservative way” to support the state’s economic drivers such as manufacturers and farmers. He said he also would prioritize support for the state’s education system.
“I really enjoy serving the people of southwest Wisconsin, and we have work that needs to be done,” he said. “I’m excited to continue to get to do that for them.”
Lynne Parrott
Parrott, 56, has been an at-large member of the Platteville Common Council since August 2021. She also serves with several boards and community groups and is pursuing her doctorate in organizational leadership.
Despite some initial hesitancy, Parrott said she was encouraged to run for the 49th District seat by her close-knit family.
“They were like ‘Mom, this is you. This is who you are, and we could see you doing this,’” she said. “So now, my stand is for the people in this county that feel like they’re not getting what they want from the state representative.”
Parrott is running on the “three P’s” of people, principles and progress.
If elected, she said she wants to focus on strengthening the state’s social safety net, especially in the areas of mental health and housing security. She also said she would work to protect abortion rights in the state.
“I have always felt that wherever I lived, I wanted it to be somewhere for my kids, my family to enjoy it, to help it flourish with whatever talent I have,” Parrott said. “Truly, I’m excited about this, about stepping out there and seeing what can happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.