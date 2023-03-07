The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday.
Parks Projects
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve issuing a request for proposal to hire a consultant to lead the design, development and construction management of six park projects.
Recommended for you
Background: The planned projects include making improvements to Jackson Park, constructing new parks at the northwest intersection of Stone Valley and Chesterfield Drive, between Bald Eagle Court and Golden Eagle Drive and just north of North Westbrook Drive and replacing playground equipment at Louis Murphy Park and Madison Park.
All six parks projects are anticipated to cost the city about $1.5 million.
What’s next: The parks projects are expected to be completed by July 31, 2024.
Firefighters grant
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an application for the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
Background: The federal program provides funding for local fire departments to spend on training and equipment to enhance their operations. This year, the program has $324 million in available funding, which is expected to result in about 2,000 grants.
What’s next: The city is applying to receive $692,000 from the program, which will require a 10% match by the city, if awarded. No timeline was given for when the grant is anticipated to be awarded.
Intersections project
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve hiring Midwest Concrete, Inc., of Peosta, to replace access ramps and one storm intake at eight intersections in the city.
Background: The city has identified eight intersections to replace 24 access ramps, including the intersections of Highland Park Drive and Arbor Hills Drive; Brandywine Park Drive and Castle Woods Lane; Wilderness Road and Castle Woods Lane; Brandywine Park Drive and Huntington Drive; Wilderness Road and Huntington Drive; Saint Anne Drive and Flora Park Road; Highland Park Drive and Castle Woods Lane; and Saint Anne Drive and Bristol Drive.
Midwest Concrete, Inc., provided the lowest of three bids submitted for the project at $101,661, coming in 7.44% lower than the project’s original estimated cost.
What’s next: No timeline was provided for when the project is anticipated to be completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.