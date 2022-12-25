A Dubuque woman has pleaded guilty to drug-dealing charges.
Ashley M. Sloan, 34, recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to three counts of controlled substance violation.
If a plea deal is accepted, an additional charge of controlled substance violation would be dismissed, as well as a related charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and an unrelated charge of accessory after the fact.
Plea documents state that both prosecutors and the defense will recommend a 10-year suspended prison sentence and five years of probation.
Court documents state that Sloan sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant who came to her then-residence in the 800 block of Rhomberg Avenue on July 13, July 17 and July 24, 2020.
A warrant for Sloan’s arrest in connection with those incidents was issued in October 2020.
Documents state that police then saw Sloan driving near the intersection of Rhomberg Avenue and East 20th Street on Feb. 23, 2021, and conducted a traffic stop because of the warrant.
A subsequent search of Sloan’s vehicle found a leather pouch containing two plastic bags of cocaine “along with a digital scale with a large amount of white residue,” documents state.
Sloan’s sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 30 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.