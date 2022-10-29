It was only Layla’s second day at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque, but the newest staff member already was hard at work last week.
Layla, an English cream golden retriever, calmly circulated throughout an eighth-grade English classroom with her handler and owner, special education teacher Julie Sear. Students reached out to give her a quick pat while they worked.
“You get to pet her, and it kind of takes your mind off what you’re doing,” said Nolan Page, 13. “She’s pretty calm.”
Layla is one of several therapy dogs at work or in training in the Dubuque district. The number of dogs in the district’s schools more than doubled this fall, and several other area schools recently launched therapy dog programs as well.
“It’s been a rough couple of years, so whatever we can do to bring smiles to people’s faces is kind of our goal,” Sear said.
Calming presence
In addition to Layla, the Dubuque district has five other therapy dogs that visit Hempstead High School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Lincoln and Bryant elementary schools and the Alta Vista Campus. An additional dog is in training at George Washington Middle School.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins said that while teacher Terry Breitbach has had a therapy dog with him at Hempstead for more than 20 years and Jefferson’s therapy dog is in his third year, the other four therapy dogs are new to the district this fall.
Hawkins said the decision to pursue a therapy dog generally comes from teachers and administrators in the specific school.
“After COVID, our building leadership teams are looking at ways to build community and engage students and families,” she said. “This is just another way that some of those buildings have worked to bring some positivity and some motivation for their students in their buildings.”
A 2019 study published by the National Institutes of Health concluded that the presence of a dog in classrooms “seems to support concentration, attention, motivation and relaxation, reflecting reduction of high stress levels.”
Kassie Meyer, East Dubuque (Ill.) Junior High and High School social worker and counselor, has seen that in action with Ziggy, a goldendoodle who began working as a therapy dog in the district last fall.
“If there’s a kid that’s just kind of upset, we utilize (Ziggy) as a resource to help them calm down,” she said. “It’s amazing, when a kid is upset or agitated, how quickly they calm down when they see him.”
It was Layla’s naturally calm temperament that inspired Sear’s family to see if she could be trained as a therapy dog. Layla began obedience training at 6 months old and now is certified through Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
The plan is for Layla to come to school with Sear two to three days per week and circulate through the school, beginning primarily in the eighth grade classrooms where Sear teaches but also expanding to other grades and areas of the school.
Even in her first few days, Layla already has had an impact. Students “light up” when they pass her in the hallways, said Roosevelt Principal Jeff Johll.
‘Magical’ creatures
Mabel, the therapy dog who visits the Alta Vista Campus, belongs to Wahlert Catholic High School women’s basketball coach Kris Spiegler. Mabel also began visiting Wahlert this fall, coming to the school’s new brain health retreat room once a week.
Wahlert Brain Health Liaison Molly Menster said Mabel has become popular with students who visit the room.
“Dogs are sort of magical little creatures, and she just brings so much joy,” she said. “There is just a levity that her presence naturally elicits from people.”
Tracy Allen, school counselor at Westview Elementary School in Platteville, Wis., has a certified therapy dog named Finley. The goldendoodle is in his second year visiting the elementary school, where he attends classroom guidance lessons with Allen, provides comfort to students in her office or sits with children as they practice reading.
Allen said implementing a therapy dog requires not only training the animal, but also educating staff and students on how to interact with the canine. Westview has “no-petting zones” in the hallways and cafeteria, and students are taught to treat Finley gently and respectfully, like any staff member.
Parents or guardians also can choose to have their child not interact with Finley, an option they might select due to a child’s allergies or fear of dogs. However, as a goldendoodle, Finley’s shedding is minimal, and Allen said students usually get over any fears when they observe his calm demeanor.
At the end of the previous school year, Allen gave a survey to staff and first- to fourth-grade students about whether Finley was a positive addition to Westview. She said 100% of staff and 98% of students responded that he was.
“He’s really increased the feeling of empathy and compassion,” she said. “If students have a negative feeling towards a school environment, he really promotes the feeling of family.”
No wonder kids from public schools today can barely read and write, let alone behave socially. What nonsense. How did kids do so well for the 200 years before? Expectations, standards and parenting.
can i bring my therepy
can i bring my therapy elephant to school. were becoming the laughing stock of the world
Pathetic.
