It was only Layla’s second day at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque, but the newest staff member already was hard at work last week.

Layla, an English cream golden retriever, calmly circulated throughout an eighth-grade English classroom with her handler and owner, special education teacher Julie Sear. Students reached out to give her a quick pat while they worked.

(4) comments

dregsofhumanity

No wonder kids from public schools today can barely read and write, let alone behave socially. What nonsense. How did kids do so well for the 200 years before? Expectations, standards and parenting.

grannybird119@yahoo.com

can i bring my therepy

grannybird119@yahoo.com

can i bring my therapy elephant to school. were becoming the laughing stock of the world

Lou Stuhle

Pathetic.

