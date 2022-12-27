Dubuque County’s unemployment rate dropped slightly in November from the month before, but the county also lost workers after a few months’ gain to the labor force.
The unemployment rate for Dubuque County was 2.8% in November, down from 3.0% October and below the statewide average of 3.1%. The national unemployment rate was 3.7% last month.
Unemployment also decreased in Grant County, Wis., from 2.8% in October to 2.3% in November, though it likely will tick up in the coming months as construction slows down in cold weather and seasonal employers in sectors such as retail lay off workers after the holidays, said Grant County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Brisbois. Grant County typically hits its highest unemployment rate in February, he said.
“With this labor market all bets are off, but I’m betting you’ll start to see unemployment going up,” Brisbois said.
Dubuque Federation of Labor President Tom Townsend expected unemployment to tick up in the near future, also citing construction work. He predicted more of a slowdown in construction this winter compared to last, when temperatures were mild compared to last week’s subzero wind chills and snowfall.
However, continued demand for construction projects means those jobs likely will return in the spring.
“Right now on the construction side it’s a little slow, but there’s a lot of work coming up in the spring,” Townsend said.
Some employers weren’t necessarily going to wait that long. Brisbois said construction companies could work through the winter provided they installed a development’s foundation before the ground froze.
Some construction companies in Grant County still were laying concrete as recently as last week.
“I still see a pent-up demand for construction,” Brisbois said. “It’s just a matter of whether they‘ll want to push it until spring or whether they’ll try and do it now.”
Altogether, unemployment remains historically low, though those numbers could increase as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to fight inflation, Ryan Sempf, vice president of government and external affairs at Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce, wrote in an email.
The total labor force decreased by 800 workers from October to November in Dubuque County. The labor force remains short of its pre-COVID-19 pandemic numbers, with November’s 55,500 in the Dubuque County labor force some 2,000 less than in Nov. 2019.
Officials generally agreed those numbers were unlikely to improve in the short run, as more Baby Boomers leave the workforce without enough new workers to fill their jobs.
“There aren’t enough people to replace these older folks who are retiring,” said Greater Dubuque Development Corp. President and CEO Rick Dickinson.
Competing with other areas of the country for a limited number of workers is a focus of GDDC, Dickinson said. The agency is working both to draw more workers to the Dubuque area as well as produce more workers locally.
