A Dubuque woman faces multiple charges after police said she swung a knife at another person before stabbing a door.
Lenisha C. Metcalf, 23, of 1900 Washington St., No. 1, was arrested at 12:07 a.m. today in the 1700 block of Central Ave. on charges of domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon, violation of a domestic abuse protective order, providing false information, interference with official acts, public intoxication and open container.
Court documents state that Metcalf assaulted Coshawndra M. Jenkins, 26, also of 1900 Washington St., No. 1.
The documents state that shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Metcalf grabbed a knife from the kitchen of the residence and “began to swing it in attempts to cut and stab Jenkins” until Jenkins and another person fled to a bedroom.
Metcalf then stabbed the bedroom door several times and threatened to stab Jenkins before fleeing on foot, documents state. Traffic camera footage showed Metcalf placing the knife in a lot in the 1900 block of Washington Street.
Police eventually apprehended Metcalf in the area of 17th Street and Central Avenue, though she resisted after being arrested.