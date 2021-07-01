LANCASTER, Wis. – Grants will help a southwest Wisconsin city improve a popular feature at a park.
The City of Lancaster received grants totaling $134,318 to be used for improvements to the warming shelter in Memorial Park, according to a press release. The Lancaster Community Fund of the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin provided the grant funding.
The release states that the warming shelter is the largest and most-used shelter in the city. The funds will help make structural repairs to the main floor and construct accessible bathrooms.