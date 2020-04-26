Illinois extends, alters stay-at-home orderIllinois residents will be asked to stay at home for another month as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc statewide.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced his intention to sign an extension of his stay-at-home order next week, which will push it through May 30. This and prior orders requiring social distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses are integral to public safety, he argued.
“To everyone listening, we are in possibly the most difficult part of this journey,” Pritzker said during his daily news conference Thursday afternoon. “I know how badly we all want our normal lives back. Believe me, if I could make that happen right now, I would.”
However, Pritzker did announce some modifications, including allowing non-essential businesses to begin offering delivery or curbside services. Those new regulations would go into effect May 1.
Dubuque leaders adopt flexible budgetThe average Dubuque homeowner will see no increase in city property tax payments and a slight decrease on monthly garbage bills under a new city budget approved Thursday.
City Council members voted, 6-1, to approve the city budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
Council Member Brett Shaw voted against the budget after expressing concerns the city would still grow operating costs by adding new positions that would remain unfilled until revenues improve.
Other council members argued city management needs flexibility to adjust to changing financial situations and demands on city services during the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dubuque’s tax rate will drop 1.8% from $10.33 per $1,000 of taxable assessed value to $10.14, the lowest of Iowa’s 11 largest cities.
Property tax savings for the average homeowner, though, will be negligible, as residential property values in the city increased this year, and city leaders brace for an estimated $16 million financial loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
City water, sewer and stormwater fees will stay the same, with no increase, while Dubuque’s solid waste collection fee will dip from $15.62 to $14.99 per month for basic service.
Train derails after hitting boulderAbout a dozen railcars and one locomotive derailed Monday morning when a freight train hit a large boulder on the tracks in Grant County, Wis.
Several of the railcars ended up partially in the Mississippi River, but a BNSF Railway spokeswoman said those cars were empty and that there was “no apparent leak in the river.” And while the locomotive ended up on its side, no injuries were reported.
The derailment occurred at about 10:50 a.m. between Fenley State Recreation Area and where the Platte River connects with the Mississippi. The site was somewhat across the river from the peninsula near John Deere Dubuque Works.
Drone photos taken by the Telegraph Herald show at least four railcars partially in the river. The massive rock still sat on the mangled tracks, and a path in the nearby hillside seemed to show the path it took on the way down.
17 COVID-19 cases at Grant County facilityLANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County officials on Wednesday confirmed that 11 residents and six employees of the county-owned, long-term-care facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The cases were confirmed at Orchard Manor in Lancaster after additional testing recently was conducted, officials told the Telegraph Herald. As of Friday, Grant County had 27 cases countywide.
Braun said some of the Orchard Manor residents diagnosed with COVID-19 are asymptomatic. The facility’s website states that it has 150 residents.
Infected residents at Orchard Manor are being treated in a quarantined part of the facility, which has been converted into a “negative-pressure” wing, equipped with a special ventilation system to prevent the airborne spread of the virus.
family donates daughter’s organsThe words were fuzzy and jumbled when they fell from the doctors’ mouths and rattled through Debby Reed’s ears.
It was as if they were running through a checklist of what was wrong with her car’s engine. Every word seemed as emotionless and empty as the last.
Except it wasn’t her car they were examining. It was her daughter.
Erica Reed’s brain was swelling, and doctors were unsure why or what they could do to help.
“She’s not in there anymore,” Debby remembers thinking when doctors declared her youngest daughter brain dead in November 2018.
But she found strength in a single thought: What if Erica’s death could save a life?
“Our worst day ever is going to be (someone’s) best day ever,” said Debby, of Eldridge, Iowa. “That’s really what drove us forward.”
Erica’s liver was donated to Mike Fleming, 66, a longtime Dubuque teacher. The Fleming and Reed families since have bonded and work to advocate for organ donation awareness.
family of Dubuque woman prays for closure, justiceEAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Taylor Miller loves the outdoors and mixing nature with a bit of fantasy.
Every spring, the now-20-year-old and her great-aunt would create an enchanted garden, complete with flowers, butterflies and miniature fairies, angels and fairy houses.
It was a place that family members said evoked wonder, beauty and magic. It was happy and whimsical, like her mother. And it’s a place that Taylor hopes will carry on her memory.
Jennifer L. Miller, 44, of Dubuque, was fatally shot in the early-morning hours of April 21, 2019, on Sinsinawa Avenue in East Dubuque.
One year after her death, no suspects or arrests have been announced.