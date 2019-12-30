CUBA CITY, Wis. — To increase housing stock and child care services, Cuba City officials are exploring a project including the construction of a combined residential and day care complex.
To make the project, which is being spearheaded by Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program, cost-effective through economy of scale, six such facilities would be constructed across southwest Wisconsin, according to Cuba City Economic Development Director Bob Jones.
Under the proposal, the community must provide land at little to no cost so the project becomes eligible for state tax credits. A developer would determine whether the housing takes the form of apartments, townhomes or a pocket neighborhood concept, he said.
Jones said that if a developer determines the project is viable and funding sources can be acquired, construction could begin as soon as 2021.