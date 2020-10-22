Before taking over as Dubuque County sheriff in January 2017, Joe Kennedy spent 14 years on the road patrol and listened to his fellow deputies discuss things that they wished to see implemented in the department.
Turning those wants and needs into a reality has been something Kennedy strove for as sheriff, and he hopes to continue doing so in his next four-year term. The Democrat’s re-election bid is uncontested in the Nov. 3 election.
“That’s been the most rewarding thing, to see these things get done, helping the people that work here get the things that they need and taking the department to where we are now,” he said.
Some of those accomplishments included implementing take-home vehicle and body-worn camera programs. He also said he was proud of changing several part-time positions to five full-time ones at the start of his term — moves that made budgetary sense.
Kennedy also saw the start of the department’s shooting range since he began the role of sheriff. The range, near Graf, opened last year.
“It’s a fantastic facility that we can finally call our own,” he said. “We can get the training we need when we need it without having to go around the schedules of outside forces.”
Looking toward the future, Kennedy said he is anxious to see how the new ankle-monitoring program will work as an alternative to jail time for some would-be inmates. The department gave out its first ankle monitor on Oct. 5.
“Nine months ago, our jail was over capacity, and we were looking at the prospect of having to build a very expensive addition,” Kennedy said. “We’re waiting to see how ankle monitoring will affect that decision going forward.”
He added that he hopes to see a construction project completed in the jail that would better separate inmates based on classification of crime and for medical purposes, a priority further prompted by COVID-19.
Kennedy also hopes to add more road patrol positions, which would create shorter response times and better service to county residents. During the past 20 years, he said, the county population has grown by about 9,000 people while the road patrol staff has increased by two.
“We’ve had a large increase in the population we cover and haven’t increased the number of deputies that respond to calls, and the amount of calls has gone up substantially in that time,” he said.