Gary Collins sees his organization as standing at the forefront of addressing one of the President Joe Biden administration’s principal health care aims.
“What we’re seeing with the Biden administration is the building of health equity,” said Collins, CEO of Dubuque’s Crescent Community Health Center. “Health equity is in the DNA of our movement. It’s a perfect fit.”
Crescent is a federally qualified health center, a type of facility intended to provide medical and dental care to uninsured and under-insured residents. Health equity is the concept that everyone has the opportunity to be as healthy as possible, regardless of factors such as race, economic level or geography.
One of Biden’s first executive orders, signed Jan. 26, addressed housing inequities and access to health care.
Collins said health equity is a matter of access for all. He noted that 67% of Crescent’s patients have incomes at or below the federal poverty line and almost 30% of its patients identify as African American, Hispanic or Pacific Islander.
Strengthening mental health is another of the administration’s stated goals. In March, federal officials announced that they would provide nearly $2.5 billion in funding to states and territories to address mental illness and addiction.
It is a move welcomed by Kay Takes, president of MercyOne in eastern Iowa.
“New funding could bring a needed expansion of services,” she said. “Some of the things we hope (the funding) can support is patient treatment, both in-person and remotely.”
Takes said the use of virtual telehealth interaction with patients “exploded out of necessity” because of the pandemic, and funding could strengthen this area of care.
“Our behavioral health services have seen significant increases in telehealth,” she said.
Another of the president’s stated aims is a strengthening of public health efforts in the country.
It is an area of health care that has required a boost for years, according to Mary Rose Corrigan, public health specialist with the City of Dubuque.
“Public health requires ongoing funding, education and resources to prepare for and respond to public health emergencies,” she said.
Before COVID-19, public health agencies dealt with a succession of disease outbreaks — SARS, West Nile virus, H1N1 influenza and others.
“Congress responded to most of these with limited-term, disease-specific and preparedness planning funding to states, who, in turn, funded local health departments and public health agencies,” Corrigan said.
Often, that funding would be reallocated or cut once outbreaks subsided.
“This reactionary, short-term public-health funding does not create a system ready to respond to epidemics and pandemics in a timely and effective manner,” she said.