BERNARD, Iowa — The Bernard Rescue Unit Breakfast is slated for this weekend.
It will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Parish Hall, 28857 35th Ave., Bernard.
The event will celebrate 40 years of the Bernard Rescue Unit. The breakfast will feature ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade rolls, juice, coffee and milk.
The cost is $8 for those 13 and older; $4 for children 5 to 12; and free for ages 4 and younger.
