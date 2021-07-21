Eleven children decorated paper gift bags and filled them with snacks and drinks on Tuesday morning at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque.
Kate Burke, a school counselor at St. Columbkille Elementary School in Dubuque, helped the kids brainstorm the best ways to pass out the goodies to workers around campus.
“Who has any ideas of how we can deliver the bags?” she asked them.
Students in the Care Camp are spending the week learning about how they can care for themselves and for others with a mix of service and self-care activities. The offering is among 35 academic and athletic camps being offered this summer through Holy Family Catholic Schools.
“It just offers something different for them in a learning capacity but also having fun,” said Rebecca Mueller, Holy Family’s director of enrollment.
On Tuesday, children in the Care Camp wound their way through Wahlert and Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School to pass out bags filled with snacks such as popcorn, Cheetos, Tootsie Pops and Diet Coke to staffers on campus.
Afterward, they sat down to talk about their experience.
“When you were serving other people, what were you thinking?” Burke asked.
The kids said they liked both getting to pass out bags to people who saw them and leaving goodies for people who weren’t present at the time.
“I really like how we got to sneak around the whole school and that every time a teacher was there, they were really happy,” said Kathryn Sigwarth, 9, who attends Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion School.
Each day at Care Camp, students spend an hour caring for themselves and an hour caring for other people. On Monday, students participated in different physical activities to learn about how being active can help them feel better. On another day this week, they will make magazine covers displaying good things about themselves.
Service projects for the week include making cards for people who are homebound or in physical or occupational therapy and assembling breakfast items for Urban Bicycle Food Mission Dubuque to distribute.
Burke said she hopes through the camp to show children healthy ways to care for themselves and to give them experiences doing service and talking about its importance.
“I think that sometimes, they know that they should give to other people … (but) to see that in action and make those connections and finish their thoughts is good,” she said.
Kathryn said that so far, her favorite part of Care Camp was making cards. She also enjoyed getting to pass out bags to staffers on Tuesday.
“It was really fun because we got to do something for other people, and it was really fun to see the smile on the teachers’ faces,” she said.
Carter Hein, 11, who will start sixth grade at Mazzuchelli this fall, said he wanted to participate in the camp because he enjoys helping people.
“There are so many ways that you can help people in need that you don’t know,” he said of what he has learned so far this week.
Lindsey Dean, 9, attends St. Columbkille Elementary and said she wanted to participate in a camp that was caring and would help her be nicer to her brothers when they get under her skin.
“It’s been really cool and nice, and if they did this next year, I would enjoy doing it again because sharing food with others, being nice and kind to them, seems really, really nice,” she said.
Burke said she hopes that the camp helps children learn to put themselves in other people’s shoes and to consider what they would want.
“I hope that they remember how it feels to give to other people and that there are different ways you can do it,” she said.