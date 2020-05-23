MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County supervisors recently approved a $300,000 loan for the construction of an outreach center in Maquoketa.
The Together We Build campaign aims to raise about $2.5 million to construct the center on East Quarry Street, which will house the offices of the Jackson County Fair and the local Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office.
About $1.7 million has been raised. Supervisor Mike Steines said project organizers are trying to secure a $400,000 state grant.
Steines said the loan has contingencies. Together We Build must secure the grant to receive the loan, and if private fundraising efforts reach $2.5 million, the loan would be nullified as well.
“They are still progressing with fundraising, and I don’t think it will be needed,” he said. “We do think it’s a good community project that is worth supporting.”