SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Holy Spirit Parish Festival, 10:30 a.m., Holy Ghost campus, 2921 Central Avenue. Food, games and fun for the whole family.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Sept. 16
Veterans Freedom Center Activities, 9 a.m., Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-noon Intermediate line dancing.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road. Euchre every Monday at the Lux Club. For 50+ singles only.
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., Keystone AEA, 2310 Chaney Road.
Families Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue, Bartels Conference Room. Details: 563-556-4975.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St., lower level. 13th St. entrance. Details: 563-599-2748.
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10:45 a.m. line dancers performing; 11:15 a.m. yoga; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon needlework group; 12:15 p.m. open bridge; 12:15-3:30 p.m. dominoes; 12:15-4 p.m. duplicate bridge; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m. beginner dominoes; noon dominoes; 2 p.m. cards.
Children’s Advisory Team (CAT), 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Children can offer suggestions for what they’d like to see happening at their library branch. Light snacks provided.
Teen Advisory Board (TAB), 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Do you have a lot of opinions? Would you like to help choose which graphic novels, programs and video games are at your library? Stop by our TAB meeting. Light snacks provided. For grades 6-12.
Tuesday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Achieving Maximum Potential, 6:30 p.m., Hillcrest Family Services, 2005 Asbury Road. AMP is a program for youth ages 13-21 who have been placed out of home at any point in their lives: foster care, adoption, shelter, treatment, or w/ relatives.
VFW 9663, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Monthly meeting.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies card; 12:15-4 p.m. first and third Wednesdays ladies bridge, dining room; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
Jones Junior High Retired Staff Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Applebee’s, 1395 Associates Drive.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., The Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel; 5:30 p.m. Bible study.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Senior Citizen Activities, 11:30 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Gary’s Graffiti Nights, 5 p.m., Kennedy Mall parking lot by Younkers and Richardson Buick, Kennedy Road. Join at the new location. Starting this year, the cutoff year has been raised to 1979, and older classic cars, trucks, hot rods, customs and muscle cars. This is a free event. Public welcome and cooler friendly. No animals. Details: 563-557-9440.
Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo; 1 p.m. line dancing.
Friday, Sept. 20
Senior Citizen Activities, 10 a.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 10:30-11:30 a.m. blood pressure screening by Paramount Ambulance third Friday of the month; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Hobbit Day Party, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Community Rooms 203/204. Celebrate the birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins with crafts, snacks and activities related to The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings. Pre-registration required. All ages welcome.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, 2 p.m., Sinsinawa Fall Festival, Camp St. Meet at 2 p.m. on Camp St. next to FedEx, backside of Hy-Vee on Locust St.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“The Lead Miner’s Daughter,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green Opera House, 2130 Main St., Hazel Green, Wis. In this Fever River Puppeteers’ marionette show, Adeline must try to save her father from an evil goblin down in the lead mines of old Wisconsin. She has help from a farmer, a cow and a badger.
Johnnie Walker Live, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa. Johnnie plays all your favorite music.
Rockin’ The Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 Highway 52 N. Rockin’ the Ridge is a great place to get together with friends and family to enjoy live music by some of the area’s top performers and enjoy our some of our wine, beer and food.
Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff, Port of Dubuque.
Boots and Wayne, The Buenie Boys, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 US 52. Traditional country.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Music Men A cappella Barbershop Chorus, 7:30 p.m., Summit Congregational United Church of Christ, 2885 John F. Kennedy Road. Weekly rehearsal. Details: 563-552-7064.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Steeple Square Organ Showcase, 6:30 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Featuring several organists and an up-close look at the organ. Cash bar available, all tips and proceeds from the event will help support our mission.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, Asbury Road.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Big Band & Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Jazz & Blues Jam featuring Round Midnight, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. Join us for dinner and drinks at our open jazz session, third Thursday each month. Singers and musicians are very welcome to sit in. No cover, just dig it.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, Locust St.
Friday, Sept. 20
Hot Mess — Maquoketa Summer Concert Series, 5:30 p.m., Maquoketa Downtown Green Space, 137 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa. Join Hot Mess for a free, all-ages concert at the downtown green space. Playing top 40, country and rock music throughout the tri-state area based in Dubuque.
Johnnie Walker Live, 6 p.m., Palace, Main St., Dyersville, Iowa. Johnnie Walker plays all your favorite hits.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Ron sings dance and song requests. Singing Elvis, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, George Strait, Alan Jackson and many more.
Mixed Emotions Band, 6 p.m., Spirits Bar at the Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. .
Elizabeth Mary, 6 p.m., Jumpers Sports Bar & Grill, 2600 Dodge St.
Jef Spradley, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, Suite 100. Jef Spradley live in Stone Cliff Winery’s tasting room.
Matt McPherson Live Music, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., The Dungeon, Locust St.
Jake’O + Tom Buller and Just Plain Trouble ft. Grace McKenna Rische, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. An evening of music with Jake’O’s rockabilly retro sound and country stylings of two of Nashville’s hottest performers, Grace McKenna Rische and Tom Buller with Just Plain Trouble.
HTMF live at Dubuque Yardarm, 8:30 p.m., Dubuque Marina and Yardarm, 1201 Shiras Avenue Extension. HTMF playing all your favorite rock classics.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Dubuque Farmers’ Market, 7 a.m., Near City Hall, 10th-13th on Iowa St. Open every Saturday from 7 a.m.-noon, May-September. To receive updates and more, fans may “like” the DFM page on Facebook.
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 11 a.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Music in the Vines at Galena Cellars, 2 p.m., Galena Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road, Galena, Ill. Live music.
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 3 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Rebecca Casad & Alan Morrison Live Music Event, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa. Live performance by Rebecca Casad and Alan Morrison.
Tony Walker 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Dr, Suite 100. Tony Walker Live in Stone Cliff Winery’s Tasting Room
Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment, 7 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Ron Lubbers at Joliet Event Center, 7:30 p.m., 781 Locust St. Ron singing 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Gettin’ into it with Max, 9 p.m., Dog House, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Lux Club, Asbury Road.
VISUAL ARTS
Monday, Sept. 16
Dubuque Camera Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center, Mines of Spain, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road. Photography enthusiasts are invited to join the Dubuque Camera Club. Meetings are held twice a month from September through June. For more information, visit www.dubuquecameraclub.com.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Book Launch Party, 5 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman’s Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Author reading, Q & A and book signing. Free hors d’oeuvres.
Monday, Sept. 16
Story Time, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
iRead, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Practice reading in a fun, encouraging environment. Running weekly this school year, iRead matches high school volunteers with elementary students for reading practice. Pre-registration required.
Family Movie, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Join us for popcorn and a family-friendly new release on the big screen, The Secret Life of Pets 2 is rated PG and runs 1 hour, 26 minutes.
Story Time, 5 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
100,000 Poets for Change — Poetry Reading, 7:30 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. 7th St. An evening of poetry from Alice Oleson, Patric Nuttall, Irene Raby, Neal Kincaid Patten, De’Shaun Madkins, Andrew Jones, Kahla Rosenfeld, Joseph Larson and James Pollack, hosted by Jeannine M. Pitas.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 3rd Avenue NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-5.
Page Turners Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. This monthly book club meets the third Thursday of each month. Copies of the books will generally be available by the first of the month at the Asbury branch, and can be sent to other branches upon request.
Friday, Sept. 20
Imagination Center, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Explore and create at three different “creation stations” at this monthly arts and crafts program. Ages kindergarten and up
DESTINATIONS
Saturday, Sept. 21
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours with General Grant are every Saturday, May through October, at 10 a.m. and noon at the DeSoto House Hotel. Meet at the hotel lobby.
Dubuque Oktoberfest and Bier Tasting, 11 a.m., A.Y. McDonald Park, Volunteer Drive. Music, food/drinks, entertainment, games, wiener dog races, stein holding and more.
Class Reunion — Hempstead Class of 1979, 5 p.m., Millwork Marketplace Junior Ballroom & Courtyard, 333 East 10th St.
LEARNING
Today
How Sweet It Is: The Hershey Chocolate Company, 2 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. Today the name Hershey is synonymous with quality chocolate, but that wasn’t always the case. Join us for this behind-the-scenes look into one of the sweetest U.S. companies. Presented by Laura Keyes.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, Noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., Room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city or get a new job.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Sept. 16
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Avenue. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020.
Chair Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. A trained instruction will lead you through an hour of this gentle style of yoga adapted to be done sitting on, or standing by, a chair. Bring a towel or mat for the last pose.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 10 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. This six-week class is designed to provide the family caregiver with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. Registration is required, as the class is limited to 12 participants.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Adulting 101: Budget & Financial Tools w/Dupaco, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadows Drive. We often don’t learn certain life skills until something goes wrong. This fall, join DCLD and local businesses and pick up some important basics. First up, personal financial tools w/Dupaco. For ages 16 and up.
Friday, Sept. 20
Monthly Manna, Holy Rosary Church, corner of Harriet and Wells St., Darlington, Wis. Mobile Food Pantry sponsored by Catholic Charities and Second Harvest. Details: 608-776-4059.
FOOD & DRINK
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Cuba City UMC Pasta Supper, 5 p.m., Cuba City United Methodist Church, 401 South Main St., Cuba City, Wis. Serving pasta, coleslaw, homemade pie and cake, coffee and milk. Cost is $9 for adults, $4.50 for children ages 5-12 and free for children five and under. Carryouts available for 50 cents extra.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Farmers’ Market, 2 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Held on Thursdays from 2 until 5:30 p.m., from May 23 through October 3, in the Commercial Club Park Pavillion. Visit with area vendors selling produce, baked goods, wine and more.
Friday, Sept. 20
Rise and Shine with the Jule & Trailways, 7 a.m., Intermodal Transportation Center — Historic Millwork District, 10th and Elm St. Walk, bike or ride to the Intermodal Transportation Center for breakfast and coffee before work.
Annual Pork Chop Dinner, 4:30 p.m., Center Grove United Methodist Church, 3140 Brunskill Road. Serving from 4:30-8 pm. Adults $12, ages 6-12 $4. Iowa chop, potatoes, corn, applesauce, coleslaw, roll, dessert, lemonade and coffee. Hot dogs for kids. Carryouts available.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Holy Ghost Euchre, 1 p.m., Holy Ghost Hall, 2917 Central Avenue. Everyone welcome.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Avenue. Early games start at 6:10 p.m. and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Company, 67 Main St. Any team size welcome.
Thursday, Sept. 19
International Travel Club — Dubuque Area, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Avenue. Building a travelers network and community in Dubuque area. Open group, no membership fees. facebook.com/InternationalTravelClubDubuqueArea.
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments including beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Xavier Bingo, 6 p.m., Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Avenue Court SE, Dyersville, Iowa. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. There are two progressive jackpots that pay out a maximum of $500.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Friday, Sept. 20
Plagman Barn Days, 10 a.m., 28384 Garber Road, Garber, Iowa. Farming, history and demonstrations for all to enjoy.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Plagman Barn Days, 10 a.m., 28384 Garber Road, Garber, Iowa. Farming, history and demonstrations for all to enjoy.
OTHER events
Thursday, Sept. 19
B2B-2 Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word-of-mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Census and You, 9 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 1st Avenue E., Dyersville, Iowa. Drop in and chat with census recruiter Linda Stoval. Find out why the 2020 census is so important, and learn about the different jobs available.