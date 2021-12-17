Running through Jan. 2, Louis Murphy Park, 1700 S. Grandview Ave.
5 to 10 p.m. Drive through the park and enjoy the lights festival. Proceeds benefit Hillcrest Family Services. Cost: $10 per car in advance; $12 at the gate. Purchase tickets at any Hillcrest location or at any Dubuque Bank & Trust branch. More information: 563-845-0378.
Classic Christmas Movies Trivia Night
Today, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
Doors open at 6 p.m. Contest begins at 7 p.m. Win cash prizes with your team of up to eight players answering classic holiday movie trivia. Food and cash bar available. Cost: Free. More information: www.dbqfair.com.
Live Nativity at City Park
Today and Saturday, Platteville City Park, North Bonson and Market streets, Platteville, Wis.
4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Live Nativity scene throughout the park sponsored by Platteville area churches. Cost: Free. More information: 608-348-8888.
Breakfast with Santa
Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, tater tots, eggs, applesauce, orange juice, milk and coffee. Santa will be on site from 9:30 a.m. to noon to meet with children and take pictures. Cost: $8 for adults; $4 for ages 5 to 12; free for ages 4 and younger. More information: www.dbqfair.com.
Christmas Around the WorldSaturday and Sunday, Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Elf Jingle takes a whirlwind trip around the world in the Fever River Puppeteers’ marionette show. The show runs about 45 minutes. Cost: $5 at the door. More information: www.hazelgreenoperahouse.blogspot.com or 608-732-7129.