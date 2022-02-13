Local law enforcement says prostitution sting aimed at human trafficking
Local authorities said a prostitution sting that resulted in the arrests of 11 men, including Dubuque County’s treasurer, hopefully serves as a deterrent to people visiting websites selling sexual services that can be tied to human trafficking.
“We were aware that there’s human trafficking in this area, and it’s not always a simple task to intercept that and try to save those victims,” said Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy on Thursday. “The goal of this, number one, was we want it to be a deterrent for people going out and looking for these services. A lot of the time, messages about these services are for young people that are being trafficked.”
The two-day sting operation was conducted by the Sheriff’s Department, Dubuque Police Department and Iowa State Patrol on Tuesday and Wednesday.
County Treasurer Randy L. Wedewer, 60, of Epworth, Iowa, was among those arrested on charges of prostitution. On Friday, County Auditor Kevin Dragotto announced that he had accepted Wedewer’s resignation.
In accordance with state code, Dragotto assumed the office upon receipt of Wedewer’s resignation, a press release states.
Galena residents voice opposition, support to resort plan
GALENA, Ill. — A split vote by the Galena Zoning Board of Appeals during a heavily attended meeting last week means the board will not send a recommendation to the City Council about a newly proposed major resort.
However, the project still will come before the council for consideration at an upcoming meeting.
The zoning board’s vote came at the end of a nearly four-hour meeting attended by about 120 people that included a presentation, public comment and board members’ discussion of whether the project conforms to the city’s zoning code.
The proposed resort, The Parker, would feature the restoration of the Galena Marine Hospital at 1304 Park Ave. and the eventual construction of more than 100 cottages surrounding it, along with a vineyard, walking trails, a restaurant/event space and other amenities.
Trial underway for Dubuque firefighter suing city
A jury is being asked to decide whether a woman experienced sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation while working for the Dubuque Fire Department.
Tuesday marked the opening day of a civil trial for Jami Boss, who is suing the City of Dubuque and Fire Chief Rick Steines. Boss has worked for the fire department since 2011 and now is a fire equipment operator.
Boss filed the lawsuit in September 2020 alleging that she suffered years of sexual harassment while working as a firefighter. She also accused the city of violating the Iowa Civil Rights Act for sex discrimination and retaliation.
“(Boss) was always judged on her strong character and work ethic,” said David Albrecht, one of her attorneys, in his opening statement on Tuesday. “You’ll hear this is the first time she was treated as less than. Jami could do the job. The only problem was she was a woman doing it.”
But Les Reddick, an attorney representing the city and Steines, told the jury that evidence will show that the department always followed city policies and that reports of harassment always were taken seriously.
“We don’t believe that the defendants did anything to the plaintiff that could be considered harassment and discrimination,” Reddick said.
Dubuque council proposes decrease in property tax rate
Dubuque City Council members are proposing a slight decrease in the property tax rate for next fiscal year, though not as large a drop as was recommended by the city manager.
Due to an increase in the average assessed residential property value in the city, the average Dubuque homeowner still would see an increase on the city portion of property taxes. Commercial, industrial and multi-residential properties would see tax decreases.
Still, with the newly proposed rate, Dubuque would have the lowest property tax rate of the 11 largest cities in the state, according to city documents.
Council members recently voted to set a public hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 16, for the fiscal year 2023 proposed maximum total levy amount of $26,378,389, which equates to a maximum property tax rate of $9.78 per $1,000 of assessed value. The current rate is $9.89 per $1,000. The next fiscal year starts on July 1.
Dubuque Rescue Mission marks 90 years helping those in need
Steven Steele makes sure he finds time to volunteer at Dubuque Rescue Mission when he has time between his two jobs.
Steele moved to Dubuque from Louisiana several years ago and stopped by the mission for a meal. He asked if there were any ways he could help out and has been serving meals there ever since.
“Most of the people don’t have a roof to go to or food to eat,” he said. “I feel like I’m doing a good deed.”
Dubuque Rescue Mission has been serving meals and housing men dealing with housing insecurity now for nearly a century. Monday, Feb. 14, will mark 90 years since the mission opened its doors in the midst of the Great Depression.
“It’s extraordinary to me that this little mission in Dubuque, Iowa, has been going for 90 years,” said Rick Mihm, the mission’s executive director. “And it’s because of the faithfulness of this community.”
Dubuque council wants updated cost on Five Flags proposal
Before Dubuque residents head to the polls to weigh in on a proposal to reconstruct Five Flags Center, City Council members want an updated cost estimate for the project.
During a work session Wednesday night, council members directed city staff to hire a consultant to provide the updated estimate. The subsequent hiring of the consultant will not require council approval, and officials believe that the new cost estimate could be completed and presented to council members in less than a month.
After the new cost estimate is delivered, council members agreed they would decide when to hold a referendum on funding for the project.
“I’m hearing a general agreement that we need to update our costs,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh. “The second piece to that is the ballot initiative.”