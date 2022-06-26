It might have been gray and dreary outside Saturday afternoon, but Dubuque Multicultural Family Center was full of rainbows and sunny smiles to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month.
With the event moved indoors because of the rain, more than 550 people attended MFC’s Pride Family Picnic.
“This is one of our biggest events of the year,” said MFC Director Umaru Balde. “It’s a symbol of unity for us and of inclusivity for the entire city.”
As the buzz of conversation and jaunty music filled the air, attendees could grab free food, browse resource booths and chat with other LGBTQ+ folks and allies.
Joie Brooks attended the event to get more involved with Dubuque’s LGBTQ+ community and to celebrate Pride in a way that wasn’t always an option.
“I’m almost 40, and so when I was in high school, there was still a lot of pushback against being out,” Brooks said. “So for me, (Pride) is about this idea that you can celebrate and be honest about who you are.”
She added that the event also served as a starting point for community growth after the pandemic exposed the ways that certain people and groups weren’t getting the support they needed or deserved.
“This is an opportunity to start acknowledging the ways in which we can do better,” Brooks said. “Events like this bring the community, bring people together to share and to learn.”
Mandy Rawal has come to every picnic MFC has held to support members of Dubuque’s LGBTQ+ community. She said she’s traveled all over the world and done all sorts of things but that Pride events stand out from all the rest.
“It’s the energy,” Rawal said. “I’ve been to so many places, but there’s something about the joy, the happiness at a Pride event that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”
Katie Krasnodemski attended the picnic to share that sense of happiness with her family. She came with her child, Lauren, who recently came out as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns.
“(Their father) and I wanted to bring them down so that they could meet other people that have the same life experiences they do,” Krasnodemski said. “I want them to know that there’s support in the community … and there’s a sanctuary for (LGBTQ+) people to go.”
Abby Bottorff, Ashley Dubeau and Kevin Young attended Saturday’s event as a group to celebrate together with friends.
The three agreed it was important to highlight pride and joy in the LGBTQ+ community as well as to cultivate connections within what Young called Dubuque’s “queer family.”
“Even if you don’t have a biological family to come to, coming to this and being around others who identify as queer is family enough,” Dubeau added.
