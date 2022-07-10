There is still nearly a month left before Wisconsin’s primary election day Aug. 2, but no matter the Democrat nominated to face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, many seem to already expect a horse race.
National attention for the race abounds as a decider for the balance of the U.S. Senate heading into the second half of Democrat President Joe Biden‘s first term and therefore the chances of the party’s agenda.
Politico called the ongoing race “the Democratic primary that could determine the future of abortion rights,” in a July 1 headline. During an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” last week, 2020 presidential candidate and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., listed Wisconsin and one candidate in particular who could help Democrats defeat the filibuster by gaining two more seats.
“I’m looking at you Wisconsin! I’m looking at you, (Lt. Governor) Mandela Barnes!” she said.
Barnes is one of dozens of Democrats technically filed to run in the primary. Only a handful of those campaigns are actively holding events distributing materials. His is safely in the top three in fundraising, polling and name recognition. But he has not won the nomination.
The most recent statewide poll, by Marquette University Law School, showed Barnes as one of three Democrats leading Johnson, as of June 20. The poll showed Barnes up 46% to Johnson’s 44%, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewsky with 45% to Johnson’s 43%, Tom Nelson up 44% to Johnson’s 43% and on-leave Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry with 42% to Johnson’s 45%.
Poll collectors FiveThirtyEight named the race a toss-up across numerous polls, just as they did control of the Senate — pointing to seven toss-ups where Democrats could gain seats and only two where Republicans would likely flip seats in their favor.
None of the above attention is lost on local party leaders in southwest Wisconsin.
Republican Party of Grant County Chair Bill Biefer said Friday that his corner of the state could be difficult to gauge.
“We do have a lot of independents,” he said. “The thing that’s odd about Grant County is it’s kind of purple. I can’t remember any time we’ve had anybody who wasn’t a Republican in county office. But when it comes to president or the senate, you just don’t know.”
Grant County went for Johnson in 2016, by 1,271 votes. And 801 people voted for Libertarian candidate Phillip N. Anderson, which likely pulled predominately from Johnson’s count.
But in 2018, Grant County went for Democrat U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, by 1,694 votes.
In 2020, no U.S. Senate seat was up in Wisconsin. But the same electorate favored former U.S. President Donald Trump by a margin of 3,144 votes over President Biden.
This year, Biefer is feeling fairly optimistic.
“I noticed on the way down through Boscobel — although it’s hard to get people to come out in the rain — that it was a pretty good crowd who was supportive of our group going through (for the Fourth of July parade),” he said. “I know Sen. Johnson is very popular in Grant County. He’s come here a lot of times for events and other things. He’s hired a staffer for down here who is working for him out of Platteville. We’re doing whatever we can to help him. He’s going after the policies that have hurt the common man.”
The Democratic Party of Grant County did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
Elsewhere in the region, Iowa County has been steadier lately. Voters there favored Democrats in 2016, 2018 and 2020. Lafayette County favored Democrat Russ Feingold over Johnson in 2016 and Baldwin in 2018. But, they favored Trump in 2020.
However, the three counties’ impact on statewide races in Wisconsin has diminished recently. In 2018, the counties 47,493 registered voters as of July 1 was 1.5% of the state’s count of 3.09 million. As of July 1 this year, the 50,850 registered voters — while higher than in 2018 — was 1.46% of the state’s 3.47 million.
Durbin tours Thomson Penitentiary
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., toured U.S. Penitentiary-Thomson last week amid investigations of inmate deaths there, according to a release. Durbin met with the prison’s warden and Bureau of Prison regional leaders to discuss inmate deaths, staff abuses, the staffing crisis and more.
“The opening of USP Thomson was supposed to improve safety within the Bureau of Prisons, but the reality sadly has been the exact opposite, as evidenced by the current federal investigation into the deaths of seven incarcerated men and allegations of serious abuses by staff,” he said. “And USP Thomson is not alone in its challenges — BOP has been plagued by misconduct, and one investigation after another has revealed a culture of abuse, mismanagement, corruption, torture, and death that reaches all the way to the top.”
Poll shows tighter Iowa U.S. Senate race
A July 4 poll by San Francisco-based Change Research found the race between Democratic Party nominee, retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken and longtime U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, to be growing closer. The poll of 1,488 likely voters had a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.
It put Grassley at 49%, Franken at 44%, with 7% not sure, before participants read the candidates biographical statements. After reading, the poll put Grassley at 47%, Franken at 46%, with 7% still not sure.
Endorsements
The Jewish Democratic Council of America endorsed Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, D-Hiawatha, in her bid to replace U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, in representing Iowa’s Second Congressional District.
Awards
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, received the CPAC Award from the Conservative Political Action Conference Foundation, based on his voting record, according to a release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.