Early voting opens Wednesday, Oct. 19, in Iowa.
Dubuque County voters may vote in-person during regular office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Dubuque County Courthouse, 720 Central Ave., according to a press release.
Voting is available at either the fourth-floor election office or the Old Jail conference room.
In-person voting for the Nov. 8 general election is available through Nov. 7.
Additional hours for in-person voting at the courthouse will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
All requests for a ballot to vote by mail must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at the election office.
A ballot drop box is located behind the courthouse and will be available beginning Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Ballots can also be delivered to the Old Jail and the election office during regular office hours.
Ballots being returned by mail must be returned no later than 8 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Contact the election office at 563-589-4457 for more information.
