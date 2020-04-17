Michael Miller spends his days working on calculus problems, writing essays and reviewing vocabulary in preparation for his Advanced Placement tests.
Though the senior at Dubuque Senior High School hasn’t physically been in a classroom for about a month, his teachers have been sending materials so he can stay sharp. When he needs to reach his teachers, he sends an email.
“It’s not easy, in this climate, to give what they would give during class,” Michael said. “They’ve given pretty good stuff, in my opinion.”
Over the past few weeks, Dubuque Community Schools educators have been rolling out optional learning materials to students while campuses are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those materials aim to keep students engaged and learning, while acknowledging the different situations in which families find themselves. Educators also acknowledge they will have to fill any gaps in students’ knowledge when they return to school.
“We’ll take them where they’re at when they come back, and we’ll try to fill that gap as quickly as we can,” said Tammy Duehr, the district’s lead prekindergarten-through-fifth-grade instructional coach.
Keeping kids engaged
Dubuque educators release new material for students each week.
Elementary school families can access sample schedules with a list of activities they can do in different subject areas. They also receive links to online learning resources and packets with worksheets.
Teachers have been staying in touch with students via phone calls and through the Seesaw digital portfolio platform, and some have been creating their own lessons.
“I definitely think we have pushed out enough for (students) to be engaged every day,” Duehr said.
Middle and high school students receive weekly assignments for each of their classes, with activities including reading assignments, videos, discussion boards and video conferencing opportunities, said Mark Burns, the district’s executive director of secondary education.
“We want our teachers to be very flexible,” he said. “We want them to select the most essential standards, the most important learning.”
In the first 24 hours after the district rolled out its teacher-guided learning options last week for middle and high school students, more than 3,200 students logged onto the district’s learning management system, officials said.
As of mid-afternoon Thursday, more than 4,200 students had accessed continuous learning activities.
Burns said educators will see how far they can get through the curriculum, but some of that will depend on when students return to school.
Educators are talking about what they might do in subsequent years to make up for learning that students miss.
“Clearly, there’s going to be a gap in learning for every student in the United States ... so we’re going to have to really make some plans and talk about, what are we going to do when we come back?” Duehr said. “And how are we going to address those gaps?”
‘Well-rounded’
Michael Miller figures he spends 2.5 to 4.5 hours each day working on classwork, and his main focus is preparing for AP exams.
He said suggested daily schedules would be helpful. But overall, he feels his teachers have done a good job providing materials and being accessible.
“I don’t think I’m going to have too much of an issue with getting as much out of the classes as I wanted to,” he said.
Michael’s dad, Ken Miller, has another child in high school and another in elementary school.
“I think (the district has) done a great job so far, given the unprecedented nature of the situation we’re in,” Ken Miller said. “And I have confidence that they’ll continue to evolve their plan as we go.”
Anna Henning has two children at Prescott Elementary School and a preschooler. She said the district’s resources strike a balance between providing academic enrichment while also providing space for her family to process living through a pandemic.
“I felt like it was well-rounded in taking into account that they are going to be feeling weird and are going to need a lot of breaks,” Henning said.
Her daughter Bonnie said she still connects with her teacher on the phone and by exchanging videos, and the work her teacher gives her keeps her busy. But there are good parts and hard parts of going to school at home, she said.
“I kind of like it because there’s not that many people,” she said. “There’s just three, and in our class at school, we have 15. And I also miss my friends. ... I’m kind of like in the middle. I do and I don’t (like it.)”