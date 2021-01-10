The Illinois General Assembly will begin its 2021 session this week with some uncertainty about how the coming months will shake out.
The leadership of the state’s House of Representatives remains in question after longtime Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan last year was the subject of federal court filings alleging he had engaged in bribery.
He has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing. But the scandal was enough to convince 19 members of his own caucus to sign a letter insisting they will not vote for him to retain the gavel this year.
That makes any predictions for the session difficult, said Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, who represents northwest Illinois.
“The speaker kind of sets the tone for the session agenda,” he said. “Certainly, we can offer our input, but we don’t know who to offer it to, so far.”
Chesney said he would join his party in opposing any Democratic speaker and that he plans to support re-electing Rep. Jim Durkin as House minority leader.
State legislatures around the country are gearing up to do what they can to help residents negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But Illinois has faced sizable deficits in recent years.
“The state doesn’t have the dollars for pandemic relief,” Chesney said. “If we would have lived within our means over the years, we would have had a rainy day fund that would have helped us.”
Chesney, though, said there are ways that he wants the Legislature to clean up some past COVID-19 relief hiccups, especially regarding gig workers’ unemployment benefits.
“These are independent contractors — beauticians, massage parlors, estheticians — who were able to get unemployment where they normally wouldn’t be able to,” he said. “When all of these workers filled out their paperwork, most of them were doing it in good faith.”
However, many of them filled out that paperwork incorrectly due to their inexperience and a lack of guidance, Chesney said.
“Now, the government is coming to them saying they owe the state … $5,000, and if you don’t pay it back within 30 days, we’re going to sweep your accounts,” Chesney said. “We’re in the middle of the pandemic. I don’t think we need to throw the codebook at these people.”
He said he wants to clean up state code so these workers will be protected from losing that money, after already losing their jobs.
Chesney said he also plans to file a bill to cap interest rates on payday loans, for which he said he has bipartisan support.
“This preys on the vulnerable and the poor,” he said. “We have these in Freeport and sprinkled throughout my district. Nobody with a conscience should be charging 1,000% interest rates. A lot of people don’t know what they’re signing and end up bankrupt.”
Illinois Sen. Brian Stewart, R-Freeport, did not respond to repeated requests for comment for this story in recent weeks.