A drug dealer was sentenced this week to five years in federal prison after meth, cocaine and marijuana was found during a Dubuque County traffic stop.
Daniel M. Barlow, 34, of Madison, Wis., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa.
He must serve four years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
A press release states that Barlow admitted to possessing “151 grams of marijuana, 370 tablets containing 134 grams of methamphetamine, 195 grams of cocaine and $5,262 in cash.”
The drugs and money were found during a Dubuque County traffic stop on May 22, 2020. Barlow was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Brian A. Hale Jr., 35, of Chicago, and “attempted to disguise the smell of drugs by sprinkling chili powder over the packages containing the drugs,” the release states.
Barlow admitted that he agreed to distribute some of the meth to others. He also admitted that the money was either from drugs sales “or was intended to be used to further drug trafficking,” the release states.
In January, Hale was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison after he also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.