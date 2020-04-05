Brianna Finnegan’s student-teaching experience hasn’t exactly been typical.
The University of Dubuque senior now keeps up with her students at Dubuque Senior High School from a distance. She is working with district teachers to plan for how they will help students learn while schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, her college classes have moved online.
“I feel like I’m making up for (lost classroom time) with these new experiences and ... I feel like I’m getting a broader range by using these new technologies,” she said.
As tri-state area colleges have pivoted to distance education to slow the spread of COVID-19, educators and students have had to adjust classes that typically would require in-person experiences.
“We’ve not ceased labs, we’ve not ceased studio,” said Susan Burns, vice president for academic affairs at Clarke University in Dubuque. “We’ve just approached it in new and creative ways.”
A different experience
At UD, some student teachers have had their semesters disrupted by school closures, said Chad Biermeier, co-head of UD’s teacher education department and head of clinical experiences.
The State of Iowa typically requires college students in education programs to complete 14 weeks of student teaching. However, officials have given colleges some flexibility to complete evaluations of students if they have enough evidence to do so, Biermeier said.
He said his students spend time in schools throughout college, so they should still be prepared when they enter the job market.
“There’s nothing that we can do to replicate that experience of student teaching,” Biermeier said. “I think what it’s going to come down to is, when our current students get jobs ... the school district they’re working for is maybe going to have to spend a little extra time mentoring those students.”
Clarke University nursing and physical therapy students can stay in their clinical placements if their sites still allow them to come and can do so safely, Burns said.
In some cases, students have not been able to continue their placements, but clinical partners are offering virtual instruction or alternative experiences.
Clarke students receive many hands-on opportunities while in college, so students getting ready to graduate should be prepared for their jobs, while other students will have time to make up for anything they miss, Burns said.
At Southwest Wisconsin Technical College, health occupations faculty have taken approaches such as bringing equipment home and having their family members help demonstrate techniques, said Cynde Larsen, dean of health occupations.
She said students have clinical experiences throughout their time in school, and virtual experiences help ensure they meet required learning outcomes.
“Even though our students at the earlier levels are also doing virtual simulations right now, they’ll be back out in the clinical setting soon, and faculty are acutely aware of which of the learning outcomes they are focusing on,” Larsen said.
At Northeast Iowa Community College, career and technical education instructors have been offering online simulations and allowing students to demonstrate their skills virtually, said Wendy Knight, vice president of institutional effectiveness and advancement.
NICC officials are working with accrediting bodies on how and whether they will accept virtual instruction instead of in-person learning, Knight said.
Adapting
Instructors with classes that typically include hands-on elements also are seeking to adapt their curriculum.
Kate Cooper, an associate professor of biology at Loras College, said because her students spent part of their semester doing in-person labs, they have many key skills they need.
She has been doing virtual labs with her students, in which they watch videos of different lab techniques and experiments students normally would perform. Then they decide what they would have tested if they did the labs themselves and make up data points to analyze.
“I think online labs are fine temporarily,” Cooper said. “I think if your entire educational experiences are online labs, I think that would be much less than ideal.”
Daniel Roman, an instructor of forensic investigations at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, is teaching a crime scene diagramming class that has now gone virtual.
His students are submitting diagrams of rooms in their home or residence hall drawn to scale, and Roman will assign them to pick spots in those rooms where they could place pieces of evidence. Students will use that information to make an evidence chart showing where the items are from a specific reference point.
“We’ll make it work,” Roman said. “I’ll try to make it as much fun as possible.”