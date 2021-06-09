A Dubuque teen accused of participating in a string of vehicle burglaries now faces charges that he stole a vehicle that was involved in two crashes in May.
Emmanuel J. Fountain, 18, of 425 E. 25th St., was arrested this week at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents state that officers responded at 1 a.m. May 18 to the 2400 block of Central Avenue for a report of a crash. A vehicle had sideswiped one vehicle and struck another.
The driver and a passenger of the offending vehicle fled the scene.
Develajuan T. Parnell, 44, of 1293 Bluff St., told authorities that the offending vehicle had been stolen out of his driveway sometime after 11 p.m. May 17. Traffic camera footage showed two people taking the vehicle at about 12:45 a.m. May 18.
Police reported that they eventually identified Fountain as the driver of the stolen vehicle.
On May 30, Fountain was arrested on eight counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of possession of marijuana, interference with official acts with injury and second-degree harassment.
Court documents state that Fountain was one of three teens entering multiple parked vehicles along Elm and Washington streets.