It was 1952, and 24-year-old Bob Westemeyer was a newly discharged Army veteran who had just returned to Dubuque after serving a year in Korea.

“I was working in construction,” said Bob, now 94. “And (a co-worker) said ‘I’ve got the girl for you,’ and he showed me a picture. I thought, ‘She’s kind of a cute little thing.’”

