Dubuque City Council members will hold a special meeting next week to receive a briefing from public health and emergency management officials about planning and response to the coronavirus.
Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, in second-floor council chambers at the Historic Federal Building, 350 West Sixth St., to receive a presentation from city Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan and Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger.
Globally, more than 100,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since it emerged in China in December, according to the World Health Organization. About 3,400 people have died from the disease, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in China.
More than 200 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. Six of those cases have been reported in Illinois, while one case has been confirmed in Wisconsin. None have been reported in Iowa. At least 14 U.S. patients with the virus have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health agencies.
A full agenda for Monday’s meeting and links to supporting documents can be found at publicagenda.cityofdubuque.org.