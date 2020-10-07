YUBA, Wis. — Shaun Murphy-Lopez characterizes himself as a Democrat unconstrained by party lines, who foremost serves to represent rural Wisconsinites and fiscal responsibility.
“I want to do my part to bring rural areas back,” Murphy-Lopez said.
In the race for the 49th District in the Wisconsin State Assembly, he faces a popular five-term incumbent, Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City. The seat representing Grant County and sections of Richland and Lafayette counties will be decided Nov. 3.
An Iowa farm boy by birth, Murphy-Lopez moved to Richland County in 2014 after working as a transportation planner in the Minneapolis Public Works Department. He now is a consultant and serves on the county board of supervisors.
Murphy-Lopez has garnered the endorsements of U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis.; LGBTQ Victory Fund and Wisconsin Education Association Council.
Murphy-Lopez said Tranel has had 10 years to produce results; but when Murphy-Lopez peruses the data, he said he sees signs of distress in rural Wisconsin, including farm consolidation and shrinking public school enrollment.
From 2007 to 2017 — the most recent year for which data is available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture — Grant County lost 384 farms, 95% of which were small to mid-size operations that spanned 10 to 180 acres.
Murphy-Lopez said he does not begrudge farmers who have been forced to adapt to a system that requires growth to benefit from economies of scale, but he opposes a system that creates monopolies in the industry.
“We’re moving to chains now because it is cheaper,” Murphy-Lopez said. “What does that get our small villages? They are drying up. … I can’t change the system alone, but I can advocate for a different system, where farmers don’t have to get a second job.”
He supports developing policies that would encourage fair payments for commodities and leveraging of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s resources to reduce the influence of powerful trade associations over farmers’ lives.
“People are pessimistic, but it’s my job to say that we can do something different,” Murphy-Lopez said.
Also since 2005, the 17 school systems in the 49th District saw a net enrollment decline of 7%.
Murphy-Lopez said Tranel has supported policies that have exacerbated those trends, such as the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit, which he said has siphoned state resources from public education.
Tranel countered that the dollars allocated for K-12 schools is at a record high. Funding increased by about $570 million in the 2019-21 state budget.
But Murphy-Lopez said when factoring inflation and the public funds that are diverted to private and charter schools — about $223 million in 2020, according to the Wisconsin Budget Project — public schools will receive $75 million less in state aid in 2021 than they did in 2011.
“The people who are left in those public school districts have had to vote to increase their property taxes multiple times,” Murphy-Lopez said, referring to school capital and operating referenda. “Because of that money shift from public schools to private schools, it’s ironic that our taxes are probably higher.”
To reverse these trends, he would shift funding from the Manufacturing and Agriculture Credit to public education and recruit high-performing students to pursue teaching careers.
As the COVID-19 crisis waxes throughout the state, Murphy-Lopez said the state needs to provide more support to local governments and businesses.
He said he supports the use of mask mandates that require people to wear face coverings, but he would have preferred that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had taken county-by-county or regionalized approach, rather than issue a statewide order.
“I know that the mask mandates can be challenging to deal with.” Murphy-Lopez said. “I want to bring to him the rural perspective.”