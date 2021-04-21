More than 150 mourners celebrated Kathy Davis’s 64th birthday on Tuesday.
They prayed for her at church, sang at her gravesite and embraced at a supper club afterward as they reminisced over the details of her remarkable life.
The collective experience enabled some to let her rest, a sense of closure that had been denied by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a long time,” said Kathy’s husband, Chuck Davis. “It’s nice to be able to have people see her and talk to her.”
Kathy, of Dubuque, died on March 24, 2020, the first person in Iowa to succumb to COVID-19.
She and Chuck had just returned from their first trip abroad following Kathy’s retirement as a counselor at Northeast Iowa Community College, where she worked for 30 years.
As COVID-19 cases rose domestically, Iowa’s governor limited gatherings to 10 people or less. As a result, just a handful of family stood at Kathy’s gravesite as she was lowered into the ground.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 13,000 Dubuque County residents have contracted the coronavirus, and 203 related deaths have been reported.
Chuck resolved to celebrate Kathy’s life when doing so would not similarly imperil her mourners. After the COVID-19 vaccines arrived, they were ready.
“Although she passed away last March, today we celebrate her birthday in heaven,” said the Rev. Phil Gibbs at Kathy’s memorial Mass.
The wooden pews creaked at Church of the Resurrection in Dubuque as attendees stood, kneeled and sat.
A large photograph of a beaming Kathy leaned atop a stand in front of the altar.
“We celebrate today Kathy’s capacity of the heart and all the goodness that comes through that,” Gibbs said. “Because God works through that to benefit the rest of us.”
In life, Kathy was a prolific volunteer, serving on the boards of Dubuque Area Substance Abuse Coalition and Mental Health America of Dubuque County. She assisted at Area Residential Care and sold daffodils for American Cancer Society.
Kathy and Chuck adopted two sons, Tommy and Billy, and she was a proud aunt to 19 nieces and nephews.
Kathy had a knack for planning and finding the perfect gift that could coax a smile out of even the pickiest of recipients. She documented years of family memories in stacks of scrapbooks, handcrafted in her studio.
Kathy filled the space with a menagerie of colored paper and trays of ink stamps. She ferried the materials with her when she took vacations, placing the supplies inside large roller bags.
Her death left some projects incomplete, including the scrapbook that Kathy intended to give to her goddaughter, Clare Davis, on her future wedding day.
Adam Thielen, a director at Hoffmann-Schneider Funeral Home, observed last year that the pandemic was creating a sense of “delayed grief” for the families that he assists.
Often, they could not be present with their hospitalized loved ones before they died and could not grieve together after they departed.
Gathering again was like opening a release valve.
“We’ve done our mourning, but this is another extension of it,” said Kathy’s sister-in-law whose name also is Kathy Davis. “It was going to be so hard to come to the service and actually make it real.”
After the church service, family and friends huddled in a semi-circle around Kathy’s grave at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. A deacon sprinkled holy water atop the headstone. They asked the Catholic saints to welcome Kathy into heaven.
“Lord, have mercy,” they said. “Pray for her.”
Snow flurries floated on the breeze, and the funeral director joked that Kathy was throwing down white confetti.
They sang “Happy Birthday” to Kathy.
People cried. People hugged.