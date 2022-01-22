GALENA, Ill. — A former student has been hired as the next principal of Galena High School.
Madeline Hawkins, a 2003 graduate, was approved unanimously at a recent meeting of the district’s school board.
“It’s a little surreal but also an incredible dream … to come full circle and come back to a community I love,” Hawkins said, adding that she aims “to provide a great education like the one I received to future students of Galena High School.”
Current Principal Beth Murphy, who has served in the role since 2005, announced in November that she will retire at the conclusion of the school year.
“We had a really robust pool (of applicants), and Madeline really rose to the top,” said Superintendent Tim Vincent during the board’s meeting.
Hawkins holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of Iowa and dual master’s degrees in early childhood education and school leadership from Loyola Marymount University and Harvard University, respectively.
She served for four years with the nonprofit Teach For America and also taught and provided educational support services in Chicago and Boston.
Most recently, she was employed at Rocketship Public Schools in Milwaukee, holding various positions including assistant principal, principal and associate director of schools.