Despite being nearly two weeks out from when eastern Iowa’s first school districts welcome students back for the year, school district administrators reported being no clearer on if — or how — materials in their libraries and classrooms need removal according to a new Iowa law.

Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed their “Parental Rights in Education” law this year, against opposition from Democrats and many educators and LGBTQ+ rights groups statewide. The law — a priority of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds — contained reforms recently passed by other Republican-led states.

