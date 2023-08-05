Despite being nearly two weeks out from when eastern Iowa’s first school districts welcome students back for the year, school district administrators reported being no clearer on if — or how — materials in their libraries and classrooms need removal according to a new Iowa law.
Republicans in the Iowa Legislature passed their “Parental Rights in Education” law this year, against opposition from Democrats and many educators and LGBTQ+ rights groups statewide. The law — a priority of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds — contained reforms recently passed by other Republican-led states.
The reforms included banning materials in school libraries and classrooms that depict “explicit sex acts” or which are not “age-appropriate.” The law, dubbed a “book-banning law” by opponents, authorizes the state’s Department of Education to investigate and punish violators.
The law also requires school districts to create and publicize processes for the removal of materials members of the public say violate the law. The law also prohibits school districts from referencing gender identity or sexual orientation to students in levels kindergarten through sixth grade — which opponents call a “Don’t Say Gay” law.
Several area district superintendents said they expect no major changes in their schools, based on the general requirements of the reforms.
“I would have to believe that a large, large majority of the school districts in Iowa only have age-appropriate materials,” said Bellevue Community Schools Superintendent Tom Meyer. “We’re not having (those) things in our materials — be that in our library catalogue, which has been online for the last two years, or instructional materials.”
But the reforms’ general requirements are all that area districts have to go on, due to little guidance from the Department of Education on how to implement the new rules.
Meyer said guidance so far had been “vague,” which he said was frustrating fewer than 20 days from starting the school year.
The Iowa Board of Education met on Thursday and presented its annual “Letter to the Field” — a document meant to explain impacts of new laws ahead of each school year.
But, as Board of Education Member and State Rep. Mike May, R-Spirit Lake, said during the meeting, educators statewide are wondering how new laws will affect them.
“Talking to educators, there’s a lot of confusion, I know,” May said. “Right now, people are guessing what is right or wrong.”
At a May 31 informational session for educators — held by Dubuque’s Democrat lawmakers after the 2023 legislative session ended — dozens of educators asked weighty questions which are not addressed in the new law’s text.
Afterward that session, the TH asked the DOE when further guidance was expected.
“The Iowa Department of Education will not be providing additional guidance,” said a DOE spokesperson. “We recommend schools and municipalities consult with their legal counsel if they have questions about the new law.”
Several area superintendents said the DOE’s recent “Letter to the Field” did little to provide districts clarity.
“We’re not privy to any more information than you would be,” Western Dubuque Community Schools Superintendent Dan Butler told the TH. “It didn’t provide any further information that I didn’t know. We continue to keep our eyes and ears open for any further explanation or information.”
Dubuque Community School District Superintendent Ann Hawkins said she thinks the DOE will eventually issue more guidance.
“There’s going to be some clarification for districts who have questions,” she said. “If there were some sample language (for rules), that would be helpful.”
During the Board of Education meeting, DOE Legislative Liaison Eric St. Claire said the department intends not to issue a more formal rulebook, but to handle potential violations individually.
“As we get that feedback we, on a case-by-case, will respond,” he said. “It depends on the situation and how it would need to be handled.”
In lieu of robust DOE guidance, district leaders are looking to each other for guidance. Meyer attended a meeting of the School Administrators of Iowa in Des Moines ahead of the Thursday Board of Education meeting, where members heard for the first time from new DOE Director McKenzie Snow.
“The School Administrators of Iowa’s attorney spoke today and gave a presentation and some guidance for us,” Meyer said. “(The DOE letter) raises questions.... Like (legally) there’s a difference between a reference of something and a description of something, where one can be age-appropriate.”
Districts technically have until Jan. 1 to implement the law before it is enforced, offering districts some more time.
“I think the legislators recognized the fact that this wasn’t going to be an easy process, with them moving the start date for some of these things to January 2024,” Hawkins said. “That allows us to try things out, hear from other districts about how they’re handling the changes.”
But, the Urbandale Community School District recently announced that administrators there planned to remove around 375 books their advisory committee said potentially violated facets of the new law. The district then announced Thursday they would pause that move due to widespread resistance.
Meyer said no such drastic move should be expected at Bellevue.
“Our books don’t have graphic sex scenes in them, nor do other schools either, I don’t believe,” he said.
Over summer break, several districts reviewed materials, though, and Meyer said he and his teacher-librarian have begun reviewing school library books. Hawkins said the Dubuque district began a review of classroom libraries last spring.
“Our work is to be in compliance with the new words and do, as we always do, what’s best for kids,” Hawkins said.