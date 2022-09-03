DARLINGTON, Wis. — A new housing project for agriculture workers and their families will begin to welcome its first residents next month.

The Meadows, 710 Spring St., will have its first residents move in starting Oct. 1. The housing complex consists of two buildings with 17 two- and three-bedroom units each, as well as a community facility.

