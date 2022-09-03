DARLINGTON, Wis. — A new housing project for agriculture workers and their families will begin to welcome its first residents next month.
The Meadows, 710 Spring St., will have its first residents move in starting Oct. 1. The housing complex consists of two buildings with 17 two- and three-bedroom units each, as well as a community facility.
At least one person living in each unit must have a job in the agriculture field, which could range from farm workers to truck drivers transporting crops to cheese plant employees.
The project was co-developed by Southwestern Wisconsin Community Action Program and Michigan developer Cinnaire Solutions, and the property will be managed by Wisconsin Management Company.
“People working on farms and their families, there’s an increasing number of them,” said Wally Orzechowski, executive director of SWCAP. “Because of that, the demand for housing for ag workers continues to grow. We see this as an opportunity to provide affordable housing, decent housing for that population so they can live and work in Darlington and Lafayette County and have reasonable, decent lives.”
Orzechowski said The Meadows has been in the works for five years. The project cost $9 million, he said, $3 million of which comes from a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan and another $4 million from low-income tax credits.
Nicole Solheim, vice president of development with Cinnaire, said the first 17-unit building will be available for people to move into in October, and the second building will be complete in November. Seven of the total 32 units will be set aside for agriculture workers who have a disabled family member.
Solheim said rent will be 30% of the annual income of those living in a unit. There are also income limits for residents of up to 60% of the county’s median income, depending on the number of people living in a unit.
Each unit includes all-new appliances, dishwashers and in-unit laundry. Solheim added that water and internet costs are included in rent.
She also said the complex’s community facility will be a place to use for events, but programs such as English as a second language classes and job training will be held there.
“A lot of farm laborers in the region do come from Spanish-speaking communities,” Solheim said. “We’re operating this on a bilingual basis to make sure it’s serving everyone who needs it.”
Elaine Silberberg, director of property management with Wisconsin Management Company, added that units are still available for people to rent.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for this area,” she said. “...By offering this, folks can save a little bit every month and maybe own their own home in the future.”
Those interested in or have questions about The Meadows can call 1-800-578-2270 for more information or visit The Meadows office on the second floor of the Darlington Municipal Building, 627 Main St. Applications are available in the office or online at wisconsinmanagement.com/the-meadows10.
