PEOSTA, Iowa — City of Peosta leaders this week asked the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for $475,000 toward a project to create basic amenities at Kelly Oaks Park as part of a larger plan for trail connectivity between parks.

County supervisors voiced general support for the project but did not reach consensus on how much of that money to provide. The project, with an estimated cost of $1.1 million, includes a parking lot, playground, pavilion and trail around the park, which is currently unimproved but for undergrowth removal and a disc golf course.

