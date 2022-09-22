PEOSTA, Iowa — City of Peosta leaders this week asked the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors for $475,000 toward a project to create basic amenities at Kelly Oaks Park as part of a larger plan for trail connectivity between parks.
County supervisors voiced general support for the project but did not reach consensus on how much of that money to provide. The project, with an estimated cost of $1.1 million, includes a parking lot, playground, pavilion and trail around the park, which is currently unimproved but for undergrowth removal and a disc golf course.
Resident Todd Simms had worked on Peosta’s long-range planning efforts since 2017, much of which he said had culminated in a plan for a community trail system connecting six public spaces, starting with Kelly Oaks Park. Simms said he hopes the system will be connected to the Heritage Trail.
“This will be a launch point for us,” he told supervisors.
The city turned to the county, which received nearly $19 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has allocated all but about $1 million of that to other organizations, so Peosta has broken the project into phases.
“If we only get so much money, we need to get that parking lot, pavilion and restroom in there,” Simms said. “That starts the process of the city putting more funding in or going for grants to finish.”
The city also invested significantly in the project and, according to City Manager Annette Ernst, plans to continue.
“The $100,000 that is budgeted (by the city) this year as a kickstart is to partner with any other grant opportunities,” she told supervisors. “The council, mayor and staff are going to be budgeting heavily for parks and rec. That $475,000 ask would springboard us into being able to complete this process by the end of next year.”
Ernst said she thought Peosta warranted the funding, as one of the county’s fastest-growing tax bases.
“Our (2020) population was up 38.6% from last decennial census,” she said. “Last year, we had 43 new homes. Over the past five years, the City of Peosta has allowed the county to collect almost $1 million per year from our community.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she saw the value in the project but did not know if ARPA was the appropriate way for the county to support it.
“I know the project warrants a large request, that to get this to move, there is a big request,” she said. “But from my perspective, the ARPA funds have been expended. Maybe we’re that match for a grant that goes in, to show you have the county’s support.”
Supervisor Jay Wickham said he supported the project and did not rule out ARPA.
“We do have an American Rescue Fund balance that would serve this project,” he said. “You are late in applying. But that doesn’t disqualify you from the amount that you’re asking, from my vantage point.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff thanked the Peosta team for their work but did not indicate a position.
