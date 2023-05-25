PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members this week lifted a moratorium on the construction of multiple apartment projects but also passed an ordinance restricting future multi-family housing developments.

The ordinance, passed on a 3-1 vote with one abstention from Council Member Justin Lau, removes multi-family residential developments — including apartments, townhouses, condominiums and group dwellings — as a permitted use on properties zoned for both residential and commercial uses.

