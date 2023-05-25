PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members this week lifted a moratorium on the construction of multiple apartment projects but also passed an ordinance restricting future multi-family housing developments.
The ordinance, passed on a 3-1 vote with one abstention from Council Member Justin Lau, removes multi-family residential developments — including apartments, townhouses, condominiums and group dwellings — as a permitted use on properties zoned for both residential and commercial uses.
Council Member Alexis Lundgren cast the lone dissenting vote.
The ordinance also prohibits the creation of bed-and-breakfasts and funeral homes on C-1-zoned properties and bed-and-breakfasts and nursing homes on C-2-zoned land.
City officials said the ordinance was passed as a means of limiting multi-family residential development in town in response to resident concerns that the city is growing at an alarming rate and potentially straining schools, roads and utilities.
“The vision is to manage the growth of the town,” said Peosta Mayor Russ Pfab.
Peosta City Administrator Annette Ernst said developers still will be able to apply to create multi-family residential developments, but their requests now must be considered on an individual basis by the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment through public hearings.
“The Board of Adjustment will listen to the community and the developers and make an informed decision,” Ernst said.
About 30 people attended the meeting, and about 10 spoke on the ordinance. Some offered their support for its passage due to concerns about increases in traffic, while others expressed their opposition to what they saw as a move that would hurt future economic development.
“We believe that the current moratorium and proposed zoning limitations send the message that we are closed and not open for business,” said Megan Pierce, representative for Peosta Economic Development Corp. “Without a variety of housing options to support various income levels in our community, our workforce will be negatively affected.”
The now-lifted moratorium, which was enacted in March, prevented developers Callahan Construction and Crosvik Development from continuing work on their projects to construct a five-building apartment complex near U.S. 20 and a multi-family residential development on Thunder Valley Drive, respectively.
The ordinance passed this week will allow those projects to proceed. Callahan Construction, which had two building permits approved before the moratorium was enacted, is anticipated to have three outstanding building permit applications approved this week, Ernst said.
However, the developers also own additional land in the city that was planned for development but now must receive additional approval from the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Developer Joel Callahan, of Callahan Construction, said the city’s new ordinance severely hampers his ability to develop housing in the community and that he now doubts the city will allow him to move forward with projects he had planned for three other parcels in the city.
“I have to start all over,” Callahan said. “I think our plan is to put a plan on the city’s plate, and when they say no, then I’ll be done.”
Slavik Nakonechnyy, of Crosvik Development, said he is uncertain of the future of his planned housing developments in Peosta following the passage of the new ordinance.
“I don’t know what we are going to do,” Nakonechnyy said. “We are probably going to have to hire a lawyer and go after the city for some compensation.”
City officials have said they are responding to residents’ concerns that multi-family residential development will stress local infrastructure, though Pfab said the city has not performed any assessments of the city’s current roads and utilities capacities to verify those claims.
However, Peosta Elementary School, which has expanded twice since opening in 2005, is reaching its maximum enrollment threshold.
Western Dubuque Community School District Superintendent Dan Butler said the school currently can hold about 420 students. About 410 students are anticipated to be enrolled at the school next school year.