June sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. Date listed is the date of the offense.
- Jeremy D. Adams, 33; possession of controlled substance; Dec. 10; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, $315 fine, one year at a residential facility and two years of probation.
- Adam L. Arensdorf, 32; first-degree harassment; Jan. 24; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Adam L. Arensdorf, 32; assault; July 1; two-day jail sentence.
- Daniel L. Deutsch, 36; controlled substance violation; Feb. 14; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Jordan M. Gellerstedt, 37; domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury; May 10; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Sarah E. Gruel, 26; first-degree attempted burglary; Sept. 25, 2018; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Chad R. Julson, 35; first-degree theft; Dec. 31; 10-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine and five years of probation.
- Edgar Martinez Jr., 33; domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury; March 18; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Edgar Martinez Jr., 33; domestic assault-second offense; May 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Cory G. Meloccaro, 28; possession of controlled substance-second offense; May 8; 45-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Cory G. Meloccaro, 28; assault; Jan. 14; 30-day jail sentence.
- Caroline E. Nelson, 29; assault causing injury; May 18; one-year deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Sally A. Ristau, 50; two counts of first-degree harassment; Feb. 3; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Andrew M. Stewart, 27; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Oct. 29; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Corderol J.L. Stilson, 27; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; Feb. 6; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Bryant N. Terrell, 36; domestic assault-second offense; April 20; two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Sherry L. Olson, 49; first-degree harassment; March 29; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Sarah E. Gruel, 26; assault causing injury; Sept. 25, 2018; one-year suspended jail sentence, $315 fine, one year of probation and DNA requirement.
- Caleb A. Warner, 18; voluntary absence from custody; April 6; 90-day jail sentence and $315 fine.