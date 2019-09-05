LANCASTER, Wis. — Andrea Taylor often dresses down for work, but she never considered her choice of wardrobe a crime.
But in a world where, for one day, Grant County residents could pay to have a friend, neighbor or boss arrested on bogus charges, her offense did not escape the notice of colleagues.
“We always tease her because … she comes in and her hair is half done and yoga pants and T-shirt and we’re like, ‘Who’s the boss, now?’” said Danielle Connelly, an advisor at TDS in Lancaster.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Department hosted a countywide “Jail and Bail” on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies drove across the county to execute 14 spurious warrants.
The alleged offenders were transported to jail at the new Grant County Community Services Building, south of Lancaster. Most construction on the $25 million project concluded in May.
Officials planned the exercise to raise money for charity, offer Grant County residents firsthand exposure to the new facility and provide jail staff with time to test equipment before actual inmates are relocated later this month from the current jail.
“Our citizens, they’re all taxpayers,” said Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. “Why shouldn’t they come in and see what their tax money is going for and how it works?”
OFFICE MUTINY
Several days ago, Connelly coordinated an officewide fundraiser to have Taylor marched into custody during a staff huddle.
Deputies rapped on the door of a TDS conference room Wednesday, interrupting a presentation Taylor led.
“Hi Andrea,” said Deputy Jeremy Harty. “I’ve got an arrest warrant.”
“Oh God, what is going on?” said Taylor, shielding her face with a stack of paper.
“The charge is improper use of yoga pants,” he said.
“Why did I not do my makeup today?” Taylor wailed, as Harty handcuffed her.
Giggling, Taylor’s colleagues whipped out cell phones to document the moment.
Another deputy at the scene, Sgt. Mark Schwarz, interrupted.
“What was your name again?” he asked Connelly. “You’re going to have to come with me, all right? I need you to turn around and put your hands behind your back. I also have a warrant for your arrest. Operating a mouth without a license.”
JAILBIRDS
Participants had the chance to opt out of their “arrest,” but those who consented were transported by deputies to the Community Services Building for booking.
Connelly chuckled as she rode in the back of a squad car, wondering who paid for her warrant.
“It has to be Nate and Amy,” she said, referring to the sheriff and his wife, who are Connelly’s neighbors.
Once they entered the building through a sally port, the two were processed, fingerprinted and photographed. The booking approximated a typical admission, said correctional officer Karen Walls.
“We go into a lot more details,” she said. “We do a medical questionnaire. We do more as far as education, religion, all that sort of stuff. … They can go from 20 to 25 minutes to an hour and 25 minutes if we have people that are under the influence of intoxicants.”
No criminal records were created for participants, and officers presented their fingerprint cards and mug shots as souvenirs.
Walls enjoyed using the jail’s new equipment — a dramatic change from the current facility, located at 1000 N. Adams St. in Lancaster. Parts of the current jail date to the 1950s and officers still use a lock and key system to move inmates.
“It’s so much more secure,” Walls said of the new facility. “It’s going to make our job so much easier.”
ON THE INSIDE
During their detainment, participants placed telephone calls to secure bond money.
Taylor reached her husband.
“They have a fundraiser, so you need to come bail me out of the jail for $100,” she said. “In jail. Yes. The new jail. I was the first inmate. Well, we can talk about this later.”
Proceeds from the event supported the Grant County Sheriff’s Shop with a Cop program, which assists local families with the purchase of school supplies and Christmas expenses.
In addition to the $1,400 raised from warrant purchases, each bail payment provided $100 or $200, depending on the severity of the offense.
Those who were unable to post bond had the option to partake in a “complete jail experience,” which included an overnight stay at the facility and a meal. Dreckman doubted anyone would take advantage of the offer.
The Jail and Bail was not without controversy. Multiple social media users accused organizers of trivializing the traumas of arrest and incarceration or wasting county resources.
Dreckman said the exercise was not intended to make a “mockery of the process,” and hoped that by exposing participants to the inner workings of a jail, community members would be better positioned to recommend improvements to the criminal justice system.
“How do you make change if you don’t understand how things work?” he said.
Taylor said she enjoyed the visit, which was her first time in custody.
“I like all the checkpoints for the officers,” she said. “It was nice that they can practice and train and have a nice charity.”
As she waited for her husband to arrive, Taylor lay atop a metal bunk bed inside the minimum-security block.
“I’m so glad I didn’t have yoga pants on today,” she said.