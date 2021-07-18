MANCHESTER, Iowa — A long-discussed plan to add more land to facilitate future growth at Manchester Municipal Airport recently was unanimously approved by City Council members, and the entire purchase might be covered by a grant.
Council members agreed to purchase about 15.5 acres of land from the M. Ruth Francois Revocable Trust for $270,000, but City Manager Tim Vick explained that the city is eligible for a Federal Aviation Administration grant that could cover the full cost.
Vick said as part of the agreement, the city isn’t required to put any money down and could obtain the land by Sept. 30.
Council members learned the city also was eligible for another airport-related grant, which will provide the city with $22,000 under the American Rescue Plan Act.
That grant can be used to cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport and debt service payments.