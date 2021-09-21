Sorry, an error occurred.
ELKADER, Iowa – A Dubuque veterans’ organization was recognized for a century of existence.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 508 received a 100-year award Saturday at the Iowa VFW District 9 meeting in Elkader.
The Leo A. Schwind Post meets at 2364 Washington St.
