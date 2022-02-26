January sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
James C. Eustice, 34; several charges of sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense and sex offender residency violation-second or subsequent offense; Nov. 24 and Dec. 2, 2020; April 13, July 11, Oct. 6 and 28, and Nov. 8, 2021; 15-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine and DNA requirement.
Nicolas S. Bennett, 34; third-degree burglary; June 8, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
Brandon P. Birch, 35; third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 9; six-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 fine, $430 fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
Matthew B. Flannery, 38; interference with official acts causing bodily injury; July 11, 2020; 180-day jail sentence, with 166 days suspended, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
Matthew B. Flannery, 38; possession of a controlled substance-third offense; Nov. 1, 2019; 182-day jail sentence, with 180 days suspended, two years of probation and $1,875 fine.
Daimen Godfrey, 43; possession of a controlled substance; March 1; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
Darien T. Henkel, 25; assault; July 3; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
Tyler J. Huseman, 24; domestic assault and assault; Nov. 2; 30-day jail sentence.
Arvis D. Lewis, 43; assault; Sept. 25, 2020; $105 fine.
Lyrics T. Moore Thomas, 25; assault; Oct. 17; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
Patricia A. Morgan, 39; child endangerment; April 30; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.