Dubuque County homeowners are poised to see substantial increases in the assessed value of their properties for this year due to a strong buying market in 2022, though local officials emphasize that subsequent property tax increases will not be quite so large.

Homeowners are expected to start receiving their assessed value notices over the next week. Legally, notices must be in the mail by April 1.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.