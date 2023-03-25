Dubuque County homeowners are poised to see substantial increases in the assessed value of their properties for this year due to a strong buying market in 2022, though local officials emphasize that subsequent property tax increases will not be quite so large.
Homeowners are expected to start receiving their assessed value notices over the next week. Legally, notices must be in the mail by April 1.
For City of Dubuque residents, the average increase in assessed value for residential properties is 24.5%, with increases ranging from 18% to 35% based on an individual’s neighborhood. Dubuque County residents outside of the city will see an average assessed value increase of 25.4%, with increases ranging from 8.2% in Bankston to 41.9% in Bernard.
“Values are going up because houses are selling for more, and we have to reflect that,” said Dubuque County Assessor Billie Selby. “Assessors, at the end of the day, are historians.”
Assessed-value levels, or median ratios, are determined by taking a property’s assessed value and dividing it by the price for which it sells. Any level below 100% means homes sold for more than they were assessed.
These values are reevaluated every odd year in Iowa, and sale prices for homes have continued to exceed their assessed values since the previous reassessment, according to Selby. He attributed this to a number of factors, including a lack of houses on the market, particularly starter homes, and interest rates that were, until recently, historically low.
“The cost of materials went up for a long time, which drove up prices for houses,” he said. “Now, material costs are starting to go down, but if you talk to construction companies, they’re having issues with getting workers, so the cost of manpower is going up.”
State law mandates that average assessed-value levels must be between 95% and 105% to keep value assessments equal across the state. Assessed-value levels for the city of Dubuque and Dubuque County averaged between 78% and 79% based on property sales in 2022, so local assessors were required to increase assessed values as a result.
The jump in assessed-value levels is significantly higher than Dubuque City Assessor Troy Patzner has seen in previous years. One of the most-recent times the area saw such increases was during the late 1970s and early 1980s, based on his analysis of records.
He noted that while the City of Dubuque’s overall assessed-value increase is 24.5%, individual property owners will see variations based on sales activity in their neighborhood or property improvements they have completed.
“We have 50 map areas that we look at in town, and we analyze those by neighborhood,” he said. “If the median ratio in a map area is 77% instead of 79%, we need to increase (assessed values) a little bit more there. If an area is 81%, they can increase a little bit less there. That’s how we fine-tune things … and some assessments may go up more because somebody did something to (improve) their property, as well.”
However, both Patzner and Selby emphasized that property taxes will not increase at the same rate as the assessed values when they are applied to tax bills beginning in September 2024.
The state’s rollback rate, which determines the percentage of a property’s value that is taxed, dictates that there can be only a statewide 3% growth in assessed values when calculating taxes.
Because the rest of the state appears to be seeing assessed value increases similar to those in Dubuque County, according to Patzner and Selby, the rollback applied to this year’s assessed values will lower the amount that is taxable to balance out those higher assessments. They expect the percentage of a residential property that is taxable to drop from its current level at 54.6% to somewhere in the mid-40s.
“If you have a $100,000 (property), currently about $55,000 of it is taxable,” Selby said. “When the (new) tax rates are figured, it’s probably going to be more like $44,000 of it that is going to be taxable. … (The rollback) works as a governor to make sure that if you have a situation like this where assessments are going crazy, the taxes don’t follow suit.”
Patzner said the state will determine the rollback rate by late October and send that information to auditor’s offices across the state, where staff will begin calculating the taxable value of each property. From there, local taxing authorities set their budgets and levy rates, which determines how much residents will pay in taxes.
City or county residents who disagree with their valuation increases can have discussions with assessor’s office staff during the informal appeal period from April 2 to 25 or file a petition with the local Board of Review from April 2 to May 1. (The traditional April 30 deadline falls on a Sunday this year.)
