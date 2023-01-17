01162023-lancastertownhall-sg.JPG
Buy Now

Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, (left) and Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, speak during a town hall meeting Monday at Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster. It was the fourth session Marklein has held in his district this session.

 Stephen Gassman

LANCASTER, Wis. — Emergency services, infrastructure projects and state funding for communities topped the list of resident priorities at a listening session held Monday by two southwest Wisconsin lawmakers.

Around 35 people joined state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, at Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster. It was the fourth such session Marklein has held in his district since the Wisconsin State Legislature began its session two weeks ago.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.