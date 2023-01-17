Wisconsin Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, (left) and Wisconsin Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, speak during a town hall meeting Monday at Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster. It was the fourth session Marklein has held in his district this session.
LANCASTER, Wis. — Emergency services, infrastructure projects and state funding for communities topped the list of resident priorities at a listening session held Monday by two southwest Wisconsin lawmakers.
Around 35 people joined state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, at Schreiner Memorial Library in Lancaster. It was the fourth such session Marklein has held in his district since the Wisconsin State Legislature began its session two weeks ago.
Representatives from several local communities used the event to renew pleas for an increase in shared revenue — the funding the state allocates to provide local government services — citing stagnating or declining funding over the past 10 years.
Lancaster Mayor Stuart Harper said the issue has caused his city to make cuts to services and projects, such as certain street improvements or equipment purchases for the local fire department.
“Shared revenue is a mess, and we need to deal with it,” Harper said. “When it came up (30 years ago), it was a solution for tax relief for local property taxes, and what has happened since is that local municipalities have (been experiencing) a death by 1,000 cuts.”
Marklein, who is co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, said lawmakers have been working to address concerns around shared revenue for “quite a while,” adding that it is a complex issue worsened by a rural-urban divide among legislators.
“It’s a big nut to crack,” he said. “... We’re working on that, and I’m hopeful. I’m not going to promise you anything, but I’m hopeful that we can get something done here in the next few months (when the budget process starts).”
Other attendees expressed concerns about staffing and financing issues for local emergency services departments. They worried low staffing levels at volunteer departments could lead to future safety concerns and elongate response times during critical incidents.
“We’re challenged with coming up with the expenses for fire, EMS and (other emergency) services,” said Chuck Piper, of Montfort, Wis. “Those are all very expensive services, and it can be challenging for smaller municipalities like Montfort, so any help (the legislature) could give us would be greatly appreciated.”
Bill Kloster, of Platteville, echoed those concerns and added that he would like to see financial support from the state for the new fire station in Platteville.
The project received $7 million last year in federal funding, but costs since have increased, with most recent estimates putting the final total between $11 million and $16 million depending on whether the city includes a basement in the building.
“The cost of providing that much-needed service has grown for many reasons, and inflation is one of them,” Kloster said. “It would be very helpful if the townships in the fire district could receive state assistance to help the fire district get what we all need.”
Tranel said it was unlikely the Legislature could earmark funding specifically for the project but expressed intent to work with the city on identifying potential grants and other existing funding sources.
“Platteville is not the only municipality in the state that needs to update their fire station,” he said. “We’ve been working with them for quite some time on this and will continue to do so.”
